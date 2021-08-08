College Football News Preseason All-Conference USA Football Team: Preview 2021

Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the Conference USA season with the College Football News Preseason All-Conference USA Team & Top 30 players.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews



2021 Conference USA Team Previews

East Charlotte | FAU | FIU | Marshall

MTSU | Old Dominion | WKU

West Louisiana Tech | North Texas | Rice

Southern Miss | UAB | UTEP | UTSA

2021 CFN Preseason All-C-USA Team

2021 CFN C-USA Top 30 Players

2021 Preseason CFN Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year

RB Sincere McCormick, Jr.

He’s only 5-9 and 200 pounds, but he’s tough as nails as a workhorse, he can catch the ball enough to be a factor, and he’s got the burst and quickness to crank up big plays. He was second in the nation in rushing with 1,487 yards and 11 scores, coming up with two or more touchdowns four times. He’s once again going to be the focal point and offensive star of a rising team.

2021 Preseason CFN Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year

S Rashad Wisdom, Jr.

The dangerous all-around defender made a big impact in his first season, but he took things to a whole other level as a sophomore. For the second straight season he came up with a pick six – and made four interceptions in all last year – and was one of the top tacklers in the league averaging close to eight stops per game. A great hitter who makes a whole lot of plays in the open field, he’s going to be even more of an intimidating force.

NEXT: CFN 2021 Preseason All-Conference USA Team