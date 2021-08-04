College Football News Preseason All-ACC Football Team: Preview 2021

Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the ACC season with the College Football News Preseason All-ACC Team & Top 30 players.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews



2021 ACC Team Previews, 5 Things To Know

Atlantic Boston College | Clemson | Florida State

Louisville | NC State | Syracuse | Wake Forest

Coastal Duke | Georgia Tech | Miami

North Carolina | Pitt | Virginia | Virginia Tech

2021 CFN All-ACC Team | 2021 ACC Top 30 Players

2021 Preseason CFN ACC Offensive Player of the Year

QB DJ Uiagalelei, Soph. Clemson

North Carolina QB Sam Howell could very easily be here, and the hope is for Clemson WR Justyn Ross and Miami QB D’Eriq King to be healthy enough to be in the mix for the ACC Offensive Player of the Year honor, but …

Uiagalelei is a special talent.

It’s putting too much pressure on the guy to step in right away and be what Trevor Lawrence has been for the Tigers over the last three years, but … he’s good enough to step in right away and be what Trevor Lawrence has been for the Tigers over the last three years.

The 6-4, 250-pound former super-recruit came through when Lawrence was out in the middle of the season, throwing for 342 yards against Boston College and 439 against Notre Dame – and now he should do that on a regular basis. He’s got the size, the arm, the mobility, and the team around him to be the big man on the ACC campus.

2021 Preseason CFN ACC Defensive Player of the Year

DT Bryan Bresee, Soph. Clemson

The next great Clemson defensive tackle was expected to be good right away after coming to campus as the 2020 No. 1 recruit in the nation, and he didn’t disappoint as one of the ACC’s best interior linemen.

The 6-5, 300-pounder was a bit banged up at times, but he was still steady throughout the year as a tough presence and quick enough to come up with 33 tackles with four sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss – and he’s just scratching the surface.

Too quick, too athletic, and with the NFL size – and the ability to get a bit bigger and stronger – he finished last year with a strong game against Ohio State and now should be an even more dominant force.

2021 CFN All-ACC Team | 2021 ACC Top 30 Players

NEXT: CFN 2021 Preseason All-ACC Team