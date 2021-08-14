College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 0

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 0 highlighted by Nebraska vs Illinois and Hawaii vs UCLA.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 0 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews
– Week 0 & 1 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 0 Expert Picks
UConn at Fresno State
Hawaii at UCLA
UTEP at New Mexico State
Nebraska at Illinois
1:00, FOX
Line: Nebraska -7, o/u: 55
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Nebraska*
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire: Nebraska*
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire: Nebraska
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Illinois
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Nebraska*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Nebraska*
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Nebraska*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Nebraska*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Nebraska*
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Nebraska*
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Nebraska
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Nebraska*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Nebraska*
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Nebraska
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Nebraska
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Illinois
CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska*
