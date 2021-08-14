College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 0

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 0 highlighted by Nebraska vs Illinois and Hawaii vs UCLA.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 0 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

Week 0 Expert Picks

UConn at Fresno State

Hawaii at UCLA

UTEP at New Mexico State

1:00, FOX

Line: Nebraska -7, o/u: 55

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Nebraska*

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire: Nebraska*

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire: Nebraska

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Illinois

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Nebraska*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Nebraska*

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: Nebraska*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Nebraska*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Nebraska*

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Nebraska*

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: Nebraska

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Nebraska*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Nebraska*

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Nebraska

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Nebraska

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Illinois

CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska*

