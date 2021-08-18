College Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Top Prospects, Draft, Position Projections

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Ranking all the projected top statistical and college fantasy football prospects for 2021.

College fantasy football leagues are always funky. Do you go national or by conference? Do you count games against Power Five teams, or everyone? How do you do the scoring? It’s not like NFL fantasy football – it requires a whole lot of work, but it’s possible.

In general, no matter how you choose to do this, here are some general tips.

1. Just like you do with NFL fantasy football take the stars first – best player available – and worry about positions later. However …

2. Wide receivers are at a premium. Even in today’s day and age, the position isn’t all that deep, but …

3. Running backs are still the biggest deal. Quarterbacks are deep, but getting the top RBs can make or break your team. And finally …

4. Take MASSIVE swings late. You never, ever know which freshman will rise up out of the blue – or when a Joe Burrow could emerge – to make your team rock.

From the RotoWire College Fantasy Draft we were a part of – check out the RotoWire College Fantasy Football Draft Kit – here’s how it all shook out.

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

1 Malik Willis, Liberty

2 Matt Corral, Ole Miss

3 Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

4 Dustin Crum, Kent State

5 D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson

6 Sam Howell, North Carolina

7 Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

8 Bryce Young, Alabama

9 Carson Strong, Nevada

10 Dillon Gabriel, UCF

11 Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

12 Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

13 Kedon Slovis, USC

14 C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

15 D’Eriq King, Miami

16 Jake Haener, Fresno State

17 Malik Cunningham, Louisville

18 Preston Hutchinson, Eastern Michigan

19 Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

20 Tyler Shough, Texas Tech

21 Bailey Zappe, WKU

22 Chevan Cordeiro, Hawaii

23 Tanner Mordecai, SMU

24 Clayton Tune, Houston

25 Emory Jones, Florida

26 Brock Purdy, Iowa State

27 Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan

28 Michael Penix Jr., Indiana

29 Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

30 Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

31 Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

32 Max Johnson, LSU

33 Max Duggan, TCU

34 Chase Brice, Appalachian State

35 Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

36 Drew Plitt, Ball State

37 Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

38 Casey Thompson, Texas

39 Kenny Pickett, Pitt

40 Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech

41 JT Daniels, Georgia

42 Layne Hatcher, Arkansas State

43 Jake Bentley, South Alabama

44 Chris Reynolds, Charlotte

45 Cornelious Brown IV, Georgia State

46 Holton Ahlers, East Carolina

47 Sean Clifford, Penn State

48 KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

49 Bo Nix, Auburn

50 Levi Lewis, Louisiana

51 Adrian Martinez, Nebraska

52 McKenzie Milton, Florida State

53 Jack Plummer, Purdue

54 Grant Gunnell, Memphis

55 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

56 Anthony Brown, Oregon

57 Michael Pratt, Tulane

58 Grant Wells, Marshall

59 Jack Coan, Notre Dame

60 Chase Garbers, Cal

61 Hudson Card, Texas

62 Sean Chambers, Wyoming

63 Will Rogers, Mississippi State

64 Garrett Shrader, Syracuse

65 Devin Leary, NC State

66 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

