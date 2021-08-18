College Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Top Prospects, Draft, Position Projections

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Ranking all the projected top statistical and college fantasy football prospects for 2021.
College fantasy football leagues are always funky. Do you go national or by conference? Do you count games against Power Five teams, or everyone? How do you do the scoring? It’s not like NFL fantasy football – it requires a whole lot of work, but it’s possible.
In general, no matter how you choose to do this, here are some general tips.
1. Just like you do with NFL fantasy football take the stars first – best player available – and worry about positions later. However …
2. Wide receivers are at a premium. Even in today’s day and age, the position isn’t all that deep, but …
3. Running backs are still the biggest deal. Quarterbacks are deep, but getting the top RBs can make or break your team. And finally …
4. Take MASSIVE swings late. You never, ever know which freshman will rise up out of the blue – or when a Joe Burrow could emerge – to make your team rock.
From the RotoWire College Fantasy Draft we were a part of – check out the RotoWire College Fantasy Football Draft Kit – here’s how it all shook out.
2021 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Running Backs | Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Def & Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Drafted Team | Top 320 Overall
College Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
1 Malik Willis, Liberty
2 Matt Corral, Ole Miss
3 Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
4 Dustin Crum, Kent State
5 D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson
6 Sam Howell, North Carolina
7 Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
8 Bryce Young, Alabama
9 Carson Strong, Nevada
10 Dillon Gabriel, UCF
11 Brennan Armstrong, Virginia
12 Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
13 Kedon Slovis, USC
14 C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
15 D’Eriq King, Miami
16 Jake Haener, Fresno State
17 Malik Cunningham, Louisville
18 Preston Hutchinson, Eastern Michigan
19 Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
20 Tyler Shough, Texas Tech
21 Bailey Zappe, WKU
22 Chevan Cordeiro, Hawaii
23 Tanner Mordecai, SMU
24 Clayton Tune, Houston
25 Emory Jones, Florida
– CFN 2021 College Football Preview
26 Brock Purdy, Iowa State
27 Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan
28 Michael Penix Jr., Indiana
29 Jayden Daniels, Arizona State
30 Phil Jurkovec, Boston College
31 Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State
32 Max Johnson, LSU
33 Max Duggan, TCU
34 Chase Brice, Appalachian State
35 Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
36 Drew Plitt, Ball State
37 Sam Hartman, Wake Forest
38 Casey Thompson, Texas
39 Kenny Pickett, Pitt
40 Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech
41 JT Daniels, Georgia
42 Layne Hatcher, Arkansas State
43 Jake Bentley, South Alabama
44 Chris Reynolds, Charlotte
45 Cornelious Brown IV, Georgia State
46 Holton Ahlers, East Carolina
47 Sean Clifford, Penn State
48 KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
49 Bo Nix, Auburn
50 Levi Lewis, Louisiana
– 2021 CFN Preseason Rankings, Projected Records For Every Team
51 Adrian Martinez, Nebraska
52 McKenzie Milton, Florida State
53 Jack Plummer, Purdue
54 Grant Gunnell, Memphis
55 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin
56 Anthony Brown, Oregon
57 Michael Pratt, Tulane
58 Grant Wells, Marshall
59 Jack Coan, Notre Dame
60 Chase Garbers, Cal
61 Hudson Card, Texas
62 Sean Chambers, Wyoming
63 Will Rogers, Mississippi State
64 Garrett Shrader, Syracuse
65 Devin Leary, NC State
66 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue
2021 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Def & Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Drafted Team | Top 320 Overall
RotoWire College Fantasy Football Draft Kit