Coastal Carolina vs The Citadel Prediction, Game Preview

Coastal Carolina vs The Citadel prediction and game preview.

Coastal Carolina vs The Citadel Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Network: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina (0-0) vs The Citadel (0-0) Game Preview

Why The Citadel Will Win

The Bulldogs had an interesting FCS spring season.

There wasn’t enough consistency and the defense couldn’t hold early, but the team got better as the spring went on with wins in two of its last three games.

You know what you’re going to get, but can you stop it?

The Citadel is going to run, run again, and then run again with an occasional downfield pass in the mix. Coastal Carolina might have had time to prepare for the option attack, but it’s a whole other problem when it’s in action.

The Bulldogs are great at grinding out drives, they’re going to to dominate the time of possession battle – they’re going to have the ball for close to 35 minutes, but …

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

Score early and this thing is over.

The Citadel had a big, big problem over its last 12 games at getting on the board, getting outscored 121-39 in the first quarter.

Coastal Carolina’s offense was great last year, and it should be even better with a passing game that should be able to keep the chains moving on the first few drives – The Citadel will give up too many midrange plays.

The Chanticleer defense is loaded with veterans up front – the linebacking corps will sniff out what the Bulldogs do – and should get into the backfield enough to stop plays before the attack gets started. Get off the field early and let the O do the rest.

What’s Going To Happen

Coastal Carolina will be more than happy to show the world what a preseason top 25 team is supposed to do against an overmatched FCS squad.

The Citadel’s offense will always throw a bit of a curveball, but the Chanticleers have the experience up front to handle it, the offense will come up with touchdowns on its first two drives, and there shouldn’t be too many issues from there.

The Bulldogs will score late – they’ll totally dominate the clock – but they’ll also make a slew of mistakes trying to come back.

Coastal Carolina vs The Citadel Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 45, The Citadel 14

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 2

