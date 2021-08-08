Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Coastal Carolina season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 11-1 overall, 8-0 in Sun Belt

Head Coach: Jamey Chadwell, 4th year, 19-17

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 12

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 120

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 96

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The 2019 Coastal Carolina offense was okay. It had some explosive moments, it was almost perfectly balanced, and it was good enough to put up some strong numbers. The 2020 offense averaged well over a yard more per play and ended up cranking out over 400 yards eight times. It averaged 450 yards and 37 points per game, and now almost everyone is back.

– Leading rusher CJ Marable is gone. That’s it. All the other parts return, including third-leading rusher Reese White – who ran for 478 yards and six scores – and 220-pound senior Shermari Jones. They have a deep and talented line to work behind with depth and options to go along with the experienced starters. Guards Trey Carter and Willie Lampkin are the best of the bunch – the running game inside will work.

– Grayson McCall turned into a superstar. In his first year the young quarterback ran the quick-paced offense to near perfection and efficiency, and now he knows what he’s doing. The backup situation is a fight with Fred Payton transferring to Mercer, but Bryce Carpenter is a veteran with enough time logged in to be fine.

The receiving corps is loaded. 6-2, 190-pound senior Jaivon Heiligh led the way with 65 catches for 998 yards and ten scores, tight end Isaiah Likely averaged over 20 yards per catch with five scores, and 6-3, 220-pound senior Kameron Brown adds even more size to the mix.

