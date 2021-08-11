USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings: Preseason 2021

Where do all the top teams rank in the preseason Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

2021 Preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Click each team for the CFN 2021 preview.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in final 2020 rankings.

Others Receiving Votes

Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; BYU 53; TCU 48; Michigan 30; UCF 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pitt 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; SMU 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.

25. Ole Miss Rebels 249 (NR)

24. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 150 (14)

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys 216 (19)

21. Washington Huskies 404 (NR)

20. Penn State Nittany Lions 422 (NR)

19. Texas Longhorns 427 (20)

18. Iowa Hawkeyes 554 (15)

17. Indiana Hoosiers 573 (13)

16. Miami Hurricanes 575 (22)

15. Wisconsin Badgers 654 (NR)

14. USC Trojans 655 (21)

13. LSU Tigers 864 (NR)

12. Oregon Ducks 842 (NR)

11. Florida Gators 870 (12)

10. Cincinnati Bearcats 979 (8)

9. North Carolina Tar Heels 999 (17)

8. Iowa State Cyclones 1131 (9)

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1139 (5)

5. Georgia Bulldogs 1386 (7)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 1435 (2)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 1481, 2 1st place votes (6)

2. Clemson Tigers 1508 (3)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 1621, 83 1st place votes (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

