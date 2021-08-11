Coaches Poll: 5 Things That Matter, Overrated, Underrated, Alabama's Amazing Reload

The 2021 Preseason Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports was released. Here are the topics that matter with the overrated and underrated teams, and which conference got the most respect.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– CFN Preview 2021: Team Previews, Rankings, Features

– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time

– 2021 Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25

5. Who is, technically, overrated in the 2021 Coaches Poll?

Who’s overrated? FWIW, according to the CFN 2021 Preseason Rankings 1-130 – based on how good the teams are to start the season – the five most overrated teams are …

No. 7 Notre Dame

It’s hardly an egregious call considering the Irish reload now under Brian Kelly, but it’s a tad too high – at least to start the season. The offensive line is being rebuilt, Jack Coan is a college quarterback downgrade from Ian Book, and overall – to nitpick a bit too much – this is a top 15ish team more than top seven.

– Notre Dame Preview

No. 10 Cincinnati

Power Five Snob Alert, Part 1. You beat as many Power Five teams in 2020 as Cincinnati did – but this is about 2021, of course. It’s a great team that really could beat Indiana and Notre Dame, but top ten overall is getting a tad carried away – for now. It’s a top 25 team to be sure, but … UCF might be every bit as strong in the AAC.

– Cincinnati Preview

No. 16 Miami

Miami is just renting this space. In a perfect world, the Coaches Poll – and all polls – don’t punish teams for losing to the star of stars. Alabama is the overwhelming No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, it’s going to win the opener by a gajillion, and that means the Canes will end up where it probably should be preseason rankings-wise – around 25 – going into Week 2

– Miami Preview

– 2021 Preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll

No. 23 Louisiana

Power Five Snob Alert, Part 2. No one championed the Ragin’ Cajuns more than I did after they were disrespected in poll after poll despite beating Iowa State in the opener, but … 1) I defy 94% of the pollsters to name one of the two NFL-caliber running backs the team lost. 2) Coastal Carolina is probably better. 3) Appalachian State is probably better – and it only got four votes.

– Louisiana Preview

No. 24 Coastal Carolina

Power Five Snob Alert, Part 3. More on this later on, but if you’re really basing this on last year – which isn’t right, pollsters – Liberty beat the Chanticleers in the Cure Bowl, gets almost everyone back, and is technically ranked 30th. 2021 Liberty should be better than 2021 Coastal Carolina.

– Coastal Carolina Preview

And then there are the …

NEXT: 2021 Coaches Poll – 5 most underrated teams