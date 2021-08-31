Clemson vs Georgia Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson vs Georgia prediction and game preview.

Clemson vs Georgia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Network: ABC

Clemson (0-0) vs Georgia (0-0) Game Preview

Why Clemson Will Win

Lost in yet another amazing season by Clemson, and yet another ACC Championship, and yet another trip to the College Football Playoff was a defense that was never 100% right.

It was still No. 1 in the ACC in total and scoring defense, but it never quite had all of the parts working like they were supposed to.

It was hardly a rebuilding year, but it was a young group that suffered through too many bumps and bruises – which turned into a minor positive to create a more seasoned D for 2021. Even so, it was still fantastic, and now …

Look out. This is a seasoned, veteran D full of next-level talents and top tacklers and producers from 2020.

How good is it? Future NFL starting CB Derion Kendrick left for Georgia, and the secondary might still be the best in college football.

Oh yeah, and the offense has that DJ Uiagalelei guy at quarterback – he almost certainly would’ve the No. 2 overall pick behind Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft, if he was eligible – and in a wonderful story, star WR Justyn Ross is expected to be back after missing all of last year and pushing through a frightening neck and spine condition.

It’s Clemson. It has as much talent as anyone, the coaching is as good as any in the country, and it’ll be a stunner if there’s anything less than another ACC Championship and another trip to the College Football Playoff no matter how this game shakes out.

But to nitpick …

Why Georgia Will Win

Will Clemson be able to run the ball?

Current Jacksonville Jaguar Travis Etienne wasn’t his normal dominant self stat-wise, mostly because he didn’t consistently have a whole lot of room to move.

The Tiger offensive front will be outstanding, but it has to prove it can blast away for a ground attack that only hit the 200-yard mark three times after getting there in ten games in 2019.

And it has to do it against the nation’s best defense against the run in 2020.

The Bulldog D reloaded with more next-level talents, the rotation on the line is a killer, and overall there could be as many as six top two-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

But the spotlight will be on JT Daniels – the best starting quarterback yet in the Kirby Smart era, considering Justin Fields played more of a complementary role when he was there.

He give the Bulldog offense a downfield passing attack it hasn’t had in a long, long time, and it’s all going to work behind a tremendous offensive front that has too much talent to not be among the nation’s best.

What’s Going To Happen

Be shocked if this is a shootout – these defenses are too good.

Both offenses will hang 40+ on the board on a regular basis, but in Atlanta it’s going to be tough getting the respective ground attacks moving, and both quarterbacks will be under pressure all game long.

In the big picture, this game is about the loser. If it’s a close battle that comes down to the very end, both teams are still deep in the College Football Playoff chase no matter what. If it’s a total wipeout, though, that’s a problem.

It’s not going to be a total wipeout.

Expect a brutal, hard-hitting game with national championship intensity throughout.

Georgia will have a little more success on the ground, Clemson will have a little more success through the air, and in the end, Uiagalelei will throw one more pick than Daniels – that will be the difference.

Welcome to the 2021 college football season. This is is what we’ve all been waiting for, and it won’t disappoint. (Fingers crossed.)

Clemson vs Georgia Prediction, Line

Georgia 26, Clemson 23

Clemson -3, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 5

