Cincinnati Bearcats: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Cincinnati season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 9-1 overall, 7-0 in AAC

Head Coach: Luke Fickell, 5th year, 35-14

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 9

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 50

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 22

Cincinnati Bearcats College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– Let’s put it this way – the offense did what it was supposed to. That’s not a backhanded compliment or any sort of a slam – the O fit into the system that relied on a killer defense that wasn’t going to give up much of anything.

The offense – for the most part – had a job to do. Control the clock (yes), be efficient (very yes), keep the chains moving (all good) and not turn the ball over (no, but the team survived).

This time around with QB Desmond Ridder rising up the NFL prospect charts, and with a whole lot of interesting pieces back, expect more of the same. It all works around …

– Ridder. He’s a big, mobile, veteran passer who ran for 12 touchdowns, hit 66% of his passes, and improved by leaps and bounds after an okay sophomore campaign. With Ben Bryant leaving for Eastern Michigan, it’s not exactly Ridder-or-die, but he’s the star of the show.

Ridder was able to spread the wealth around, and he gets back most of his guys.

The receiving corps returns leading yardage target Josh Whyle at tight end – he made 28 grabs for 353 yards and six scores. All-AAC senior Michael Young led the team with 28 grabs, 6-3 Alec Pierce is a dangerous deep threat, and there’s enough depth to keep testing out the options.

– The line loses James Hudson to the Cleveland Browns at one tackle and doesn’t have Darius Harper on the other side. The interior is fine, but there’s going to be some shuffling throughout the fall camp to find the right combination.

Also gone is All-AAC back Gerrid Doaks and his 673 yards and seven touchdowns, but Ridder is one of the team’s most dangerous runners and there’s a strong group of backs ready to rumble. Former Alabama transfer Jerome Ford isn’t as big as Doaks, but he’ll be even more of a breakaway threat.

