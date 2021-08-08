Central Michigan Chippewas: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Central Michigan season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 3-3 overall, 3-3 in MAC

Head Coach: Jim McElwain, 2nd year, 8-6 (55-37 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 105

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 107

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 71

Central Michigan Chippewas College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense was able to run well, and was able to steadily score, but there were big problems on third downs and it had a hard time overcoming a struggling defense on the other side. With 11 starters expected back – and with a few key transfers – the Chippewas should do more.

Daniel Richardson is a 5-10, 205-pound baller who threw well when he got his chances – hitting 64% of his throws for 769 yards and four scores with two picks – but in comes Jacob Sirmon from Washington to make a big push. He’s a big bomber who’ll stretch the field more.

– The main men are back for the passing game. It starts with Kalil Pimpleton, a former Virginia Tech transfer who turned into the No. 1 target right away when he first stepped into the job in 2019. He’s not a deep threat, but he’s among the top targets in the MAC. 6-2, 220-pound JaCorey Sullivan and Dallas Dixon lead a deep group around Pimpleton.

– The line struggled a bit in pass protection but it got the ground game going. All-MAC tackle Derek Smith is the best of a deep bunch with all five starters expected back.

The top three running backs return to keep the ground attack that averaged over 200 yards going. Junior Kobe Lewis is a solid veteran who led the team with eight touchdown runs, but 220-pound redshirt freshman Lew Nichols led the team with 508 yards and four scores.

