Cal Golden Bears: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Cal Golden Bears season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Cal Schedule Analysis

– Cal Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 1-3 overall, 1-3 in Pac-12

Head Coach: Justin Wilcox, 5th year, 21-21

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 72

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 38

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 61

Cal College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– Cal just can’t get this O dog to hunt. The coaching staff has been tremendous, there have been plenty of good parts, and the support has been there from the D, but it’s been way too hard for the Bears to score points over the last few years.

Scoring has been an issue. Cal has managed to hit the 30-point mark just five times over the last three seasons after getting there five times in 2017 and averaging 37 a game in 2016. Now for the positive …

– Chase Garbers is back for yet another season. The senior quarterback didn’t have a lick of luck last season, but the team has been better over the last three years when he’s in and healthy.

The receiving corps returns leading target Kekoa Crawford for his super senior year, and he’s not along with six of the top seven receivers/tight ends returning. Second-leading man Makai Polk is the only key loss – he left for Mississippi State.

– The ground attack has been a positive at times under Wilcox, but it sputtered last year with no push from the line that got destroyed by even the slightest semblance of a pass rush.

Damien Moore and Marcel Dancy are big, versatile backs who each averaged over five yards per carry, but the hope is for 234-pound senior Christopher Brown to can get back to form after health issues held him to just 65 yards. Four of the five starters return up front with senior C Michael Saffell the best of the bunch.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Cal Schedule Analysis

NEXT: Cal College Football Preview 2021: Defense