Bowling Green Falcons: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Bowling Green Falcons season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 0-5 overall, 0-5 in MAC

Head Coach: Scot Loeffler, 3rd year, 3-`14

2020 CFN Final Ranking:

2020 CFN Preview Ranking:

2019 CFN Final Ranking:

Bowling Green College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– It’s time to get this thing going already. Head coach Scot Loeffler was supposed to bring the offense, and his teams haven’t been able to get much of anything going in the first two seasons. The biggest positive? The D has been worse.

The Falcons were able to run the ball last season, but the team averaged 326 yards and 11 points per game as it struggled to keep up any sort of pace.

– It starts by refurbishing the line that was one of the few positives. The interior should be fine, but OT Joe Ware is looking to transfer and C Cameron Stage is off to WKU. This was a relatively young, versatile group that should be okay with a little bit of work.

Running back Andrew Clair left for Northwestern, but leading rusher Terion Stewart is back after leading the team with 295 yards and with all four of the touchdowns scored by a running back.

– The receiving corps is undergoing an overhaul. There’s no replacing leading receiver Quintin Morris at tight end, and top two wideouts Julian Ortega-Jones (Texas State) and Noah Massey have transferred out. 6-4 redshirt freshman Tyrone Broden leads a very, very young group that has to grow up fast.

Junior Matt McDonald became the best of the quarterback options, but he only hit 44% of his passes with a touchdown and six interceptions. Enter Drew Gunther from Syracuse, a 6-3, 220-pounder who’ll get every shot right away in a crowded field.

