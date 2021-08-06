Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Preseason Preview 2021

2021 preseason College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff.

Before getting started here with the preseason bowl projections, a few ground rules.

1. Understand that any and all of this could blow up in an instant. Not every bowl game listed is totally set, the rules and tie-ins could change on a whim – contracts, schmontracts – and …

2. ESPN has a whole lot to say about all of this. The network’s owned and operated bowl structure is designed to create the most desirable matchups possible. Again, that should all work within the contracted conference tie-ins, but don’t be shocked if this looks a whole lot different in a few months.

3. Yeah, yeah, yeah, we’re not exactly going out on a limb with the College Football Playoff projections, but we’ll get into the wackier – and not-so-crazy – calls and predictions later. We’ll do this all again just before the season starts. And finally …

4. These are merely projections. Don’t like them, or like them too much? It’s a LONG season, and we’ll adapt and adjust along the way.

Preview 2021: Preseason Bowl Projections

All Times Eastern

Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC

Preseason Bowl Projection: Rice vs. Ohio

Cure Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN2, 6:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Preseason Bowl Projection: WKU vs. Georgia Southern

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 11:00 am

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Preseason Bowl Projection: Florida Atlantic vs. Fresno State

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 12:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC

Preseason Bowl Projection: Norfolk State vs. Alcorn State

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Mountain West

Preseason Bowl Projection: Marshall vs. Nevada

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 3:30 pm

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. BYU

Preseason Bowl Projection: UAB vs. BYU

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Preseason Bowl Projection: Buffalo vs. Troy

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 7:30 pm

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12

Preseason Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. UCLA

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Preseason Bowl Projection: Louisiana Tech vs. Appalachian State

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 20

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC

Preseason Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs. Toledo

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Preseason Bowl Projection: Miami University vs. San Jose State

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Preseason Bowl Projection: SMU vs. UTSA

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Wednesday, December 22

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army

Preseason Bowl Projection: Baylor vs. Army

Union Home Mortgage Bowl

Thursday, December 23

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC

Preseason Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs. Liberty

Hawaii Bowl

Friday, December 24

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West

Preseason Bowl Projection: Houston vs. Hawaii

Camellia Bowl

Saturday, December 25

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)

Preseason Bowl Projection: Ball State vs. Louisiana

