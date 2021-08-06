Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Preseason Preview 2021

2021 preseason College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff.
Before getting started here with the preseason bowl projections, a few ground rules.
1. Understand that any and all of this could blow up in an instant. Not every bowl game listed is totally set, the rules and tie-ins could change on a whim – contracts, schmontracts – and …
2. ESPN has a whole lot to say about all of this. The network’s owned and operated bowl structure is designed to create the most desirable matchups possible. Again, that should all work within the contracted conference tie-ins, but don’t be shocked if this looks a whole lot different in a few months.
3. Yeah, yeah, yeah, we’re not exactly going out on a limb with the College Football Playoff projections, but we’ll get into the wackier – and not-so-crazy – calls and predictions later. We’ll do this all again just before the season starts. And finally …
4. These are merely projections. Don’t like them, or like them too much? It’s a LONG season, and we’ll adapt and adjust along the way.
Preview 2021: Preseason Bowl Projections
All Times Eastern
Bahamas Bowl
Friday, December 17
ESPN, 12:00 pm
Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC
Preseason Bowl Projection: Rice vs. Ohio
Cure Bowl
Friday, December 17
ESPN2, 6:00 pm
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Preseason Bowl Projection: WKU vs. Georgia Southern
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 11:00 am
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Preseason Bowl Projection: Florida Atlantic vs. Fresno State
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ABC, 12:00 pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC
Preseason Bowl Projection: Norfolk State vs. Alcorn State
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 2:15 pm
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Mountain West
Preseason Bowl Projection: Marshall vs. Nevada
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ABC, 3:30 pm
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. BYU
Preseason Bowl Projection: UAB vs. BYU
LendingTree Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 5:45 pm
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt
Preseason Bowl Projection: Buffalo vs. Troy
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ABC, 7:30 pm
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12
Preseason Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. UCLA
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 9:15 pm
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt
Preseason Bowl Projection: Louisiana Tech vs. Appalachian State
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Monday, December 20
ESPN, 2:30 pm
Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC
Preseason Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs. Toledo
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 21
ESPN, 3:30 pm
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West
Preseason Bowl Projection: Miami University vs. San Jose State
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Tuesday, December 21
ESPN, 7:30 pm
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Preseason Bowl Projection: SMU vs. UTSA
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Wednesday, December 22
ESPN, 7:30 pm
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army
Preseason Bowl Projection: Baylor vs. Army
Union Home Mortgage Bowl
Thursday, December 23
ESPN, 7:00 pm
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC
Preseason Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs. Liberty
Hawaii Bowl
Friday, December 24
ESPN, 8:00 pm
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West
Preseason Bowl Projection: Houston vs. Hawaii
Camellia Bowl
Saturday, December 25
ESPN, 2:30 pm
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)
Preseason Bowl Projection: Ball State vs. Louisiana