Big 12 Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

By CollegeFootballNews.com | August 8, 2021 12:53 am CT

The College Football News Big 12 preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.

Big 12 Preseason Predictions

Big 12 Predicted Finish

1. Oklahoma

T2. Iowa State*

T2. Texas

T4. Oklahoma State

T4. TCU

T6. Kansas State

T6. West Virginia

T8. Baylor

T8. Texas Tech

10. Kansas

*Iowa State predicted to win tie-breaker with Texas for No. 2 spot

Baylor Bears

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 Big 12 Prediction: 3-6

2020: 2-7, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 11-3, Prediction: 7-5

Sept. 4 at Texas State W

Sept. 11 Texas Southern W

Sept. 18 at Kansas W

Sept. 25 Iowa State L

Oct. 2 at Oklahoma State L

Oct. 9 West Virginia W

Oct. 16 BYU W

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Texas L

Nov. 6 at TCU L

Nov. 13 Oklahoma L

Nov. 20 at Kansas State L

Nov. 27 Texas Tech W

Baylor 2021 Preview

Schedule Analysis

Iowa State Cyclones

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2021 Big 12 Prediction: 6-3

2020: 9-3, Prediction: 7-5

2019: 7-6, Prediction: 7-5

Sept. 4 Northern Iowa W

Sept. 11 Iowa W

Sept. 18 at UNLV W

Sept. 25 at Baylor W

Oct. 2 Kansas W

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 at Kansas State L

Oct. 23 Oklahoma State W

Oct. 30 at West Virginia W

Nov. 6 Texas W

Nov. 13 at Texas Tech L

Nov. 20 at Oklahoma L

Nov. 27 TCU W

Iowa State 2021 Preview

Schedule Analysis

Kansas Jayhawks

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2021 Big 12 Prediction: 1-8

2020: 0-9, Prediction: 4-8

2019: 3-9, Prediction: 3-9

Sept. 4 South Dakota W

Sept. 11 at Coastal Carolina L

Sept. 18 Baylor L

Sept. 25 at Duke L

Oct. 2 at Iowa State L

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 Texas Tech L

Oct. 23 Oklahoma L

Oct. 30 at Oklahoma State L

Nov. 6 Kansas State W

Nov. 13 at Texas L

Nov. 20 at TCU L

Nov. 27 West Virginia L

Kansas 2021 Preview

Schedule Analysis

Kansas State Wildcats

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 Big 12 Prediction: 4-5

2020: 4-6, Prediction: 7-5

2019: 8-5, Prediction: 6-6

Sept. 4 Stanford (in Arlington) L

Sept. 11 Southern Illinois W

Sept. 18 Nevada W

Sept. 25 at Oklahoma State L

Oct. 2 Oklahoma L

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 Iowa State W

Oct. 23 at Texas Tech L

Oct. 30 TCU W

Nov. 6 at Kansas L

Nov. 13 West Virginia W

Nov. 20 Baylor W

Nov. 27 at Texas L

Kansas State 2021 Preview

Schedule Analysis

Oklahoma Sooners

2021 Preseason Prediction: 11-1

2021 Big 12 Prediction: 8-1

2020: 9-2, Prediction: 10-2

2019: 12-2, Prediction: 11-1

Sept. 4 at Tulane W

Sept. 11 Western Carolina W

Sept. 18 Nebraska W

Sept. 25 West Virginia W

Oct. 2 at Kansas State W

Oct. 9 Texas (in Dallas) W

Oct. 16 TCU W

Oct. 23 at Kansas W

Oct. 30 Texas Tech W

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 at Baylor W

Nov. 20 Iowa State W

Nov. 27 at Oklahoma State L

Oklahoma 2021 Preview

Schedule Analysis

