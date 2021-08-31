Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



Results So Far

SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0

Friday, September 3

8:00, Big-12/ESPN+

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

– Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Saturday, September 4

12:00, ABC

Line: Oklahoma -26.5, o/u: 69.5

12:00, FS1

Line: Kansas State -2.5, o/u: 53

3:30, Big 12/ESPN+

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

3:30, ESPN

Line: West Virginia -3, o/u: 55

4:30, FOX

Line: Texas -8.5, o/u: 58

7:00, ESPN+

Line: Baylor -13.5, o/u: 55

7:00, Big 12/ESPN+

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

7:00, ESPN

Line: Texas Tech -1.5, o/u: 65.5

8:00, Big 12/ESPN+

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

CFN 1-130 Rankings | Bowl Projections