Ball State vs Western Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Ball State vs Western Illinois prediction and game preview.

Ball State vs Western Illinois Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, IN

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ball State (0-0) vs Western Illinois (0-0) Game Preview

Why Western Illinois Will Win

The Leathernecks struggled in the short FCS spring session going 1-5, but the passing game is just dangerous enough to be a concern.

Senior Connor Sampson had problems with picks, but he threw for close to 300 yards per game – partly because he needed to bomb away to keep up the pace – and he’s got his three top targets. Dennis Houston, Tony Tate, and Dallas Daniels can all keep things moving – the ball will be spread around.

The Ball State pass rush is just okay, the secondary allowed almost 300 passing yards per game, and …

Why Ball State Will Win

The Cardinals got through a few mistakes in their great 2020 season by coming up with a whole lot of takeaways.

The secondary might not be special, but it’s full of veterans who can tackle and generate picks. Again, Sampson might be able to throw, but he’ll give away a few interceptions to this group.

On the other side, the Ball State offense should be able to come out rolling with ten starters returning. Western Illinois can throw, but it’s going to get hit hard by a Cardinal passing attack that should be even stronger.

What’s Going To Happen

Ball State will take target practice. Western Illinois is going to be a bit better than the spring session record might indicate, but it won’t be able to keep up. This should be over relatively early as the Cardinal offense looks sharp out of the gate.

– CFN 2021 Preview of all 130 teams

Ball State vs Western Illinois Prediction, Line

Ball State 41, Western Illinois 17

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: The Many Saints of Newark

1: Space Jam: A New Legacy

– Week 1 College Football Schedule