Army Black Knights: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Army season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 9-3 overall

Head Coach: Jeff Monken, 8th year, 49-39

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 66

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 99

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 89

Army Black Knights College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The Army offense was the Army offense. It ran a lot, finished fourth in the nation averaging 273 rushing yards per game, it was third in passing yards per completion, it never hit the 100-yard mark passing, and it seemed to hold on to the ball for forever.

It’s Army, so usually there’s a ton of turnover – but not this year. There’s no super-senior factor happening, but the offense still gets back seven starters and should be every bit as effective, but …

– The offensive line has to replace a few parts. That’s normal for all of the service academies to have a constant turnover and new guys ready to step into roles, but there’s just enough experience around junior C Noah Knapp to to be okay. It’ll get the job done to find the creases for the lightning fast backfield.

Longtime fullback Sandon McCoy is done, but 6-3, 235-pound Cade Barnard is a good blocker who can occasionally bring the thump as a runner. Jakobi Buchanan is a 260-pound blaster who finished second on the team with 474 yards and six scores – he’ll eat up some of the ten touchdowns of McCoy’s lost production. Throw in 255-pound Anthony Adkins, and power won’t be a problem.

Tyrell Robinson is a 5-9, 180-pound speedster who ripped off seven yards per carry, and AJ Howard is a good veteran who needs the ball more. However …

– It’s Army, so the quarterback is going to run and run some more. Tyhier Tyler is a former slotback who led the team with 578 yards with five scores, all coming in the final seven games of the season. Forget about him as a passer – he hit just 2-of-4 throws for 53 yards – but the 5-8, 185-pounder can handle the workload. Senior Christian Anderson is a better passer, but he’s not the speedster that Tyler is.

For what it’s worth, wide receivers Michael Roberts and Reikan Donaldson are back along with tight end Chris Cameron, but the three combined for just 14 catches. RB Tyrell Robinson led the team with 117 receiving yards and two scores.

