Arkansas State vs Central Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas State vs Central Arkansas prediction and game preview.

Arkansas State vs Central Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

Network: ESPN3

Arkansas State (0-0) vs Central Arkansas (0-0) Game Preview

Why Central Arkansas Will Win

The Bears bring the defensive intensity.

They scored a bunch in 2020 – the passing game is effective enough to keep pushing – but they roll with their pass rush. They’re going to once again be great at getting into the backfield, and that’s when the mistakes come.

Central Arkansas was No. 1 in the FCS in 2020 in takeaways, generating 23 turnovers highlighted by 14 takeaways. The pass rushing combination of Jason Bedell inside and Logan Jessup on the outside should give the Red Wolves fits. But …

Why Arkansas State Will Win

New head coach Butch Jones gets a good O line to work with.

The Red Wolves have the quarterbacks – Florida State transfer James Blackman and Layne Hatcher should both see work – and the receiving corps should be able to crank up the production against the aggressive Bear defensive backs.

Central Arkansas has good parts on offense, but they’re not strong enough to take advantage of a reworked ASU D that should struggle, but will bring the head throughout.

What’s Going To Happen

Central Arkansas is good enough to provide more than just a light scrimmage.

The Arkansas State offense will give up a few turnovers – UCA is all about the takeaways – but it’ll come through just fine as the game goes on to overcome the mistakes.

Jones will get his first win as the new guy, and at least for this week Arkansas State will show glimpses of being a team that – all of a sudden, and with the spotlight on so many other teams – could be a factor in the Sun Belt race.

Arkansas State vs Central Arkansas Prediction, Line

Arkansas State 41, Central Arkansas 16

No Line, o/u: No Line

