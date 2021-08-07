Arkansas Razorbacks: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Arkansas season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 3-7 overall, 3-7 in SEC

Head Coach: Sam Pittman, 2nd year, 3-7

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 34

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 68

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 121

Arkansas Razorbacks College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense was a wee bit better than the versions of the previous seasons, but it sure looked a lot more interesting . The new Arkansas coaching staff had Feleipe Franks at quarterback, the passing game was more efficient, and averaging 392 yards and 26 points per game wasn’t bad.

Now the offensive line has to be better in pass protection, a third down conversion would be nice, and controlling the clock just a wee bit more – even though that’s not the style under offensive coordinator Kendal Briles – has to happen at some point.

– It starts with that O line. Head coach Sam Pittman is an offensive line coach by trade, and his group is experienced, if not fantastic. All five starters are expected to be back – guard Brady Latham is the best of the bunch – and now the production has to be there. The running backs have to do their part, too.

Trelon Smith was solid – rushing for 710 yards and five touchdowns with a 5.3 yard average – but he needs to be part of a rotation. He’s only 5-9 and 190 pounds, and the depth is very young and relatively untested. 6-1, 240-pound Dominique Johnson brings some thump, and Raheim Sanders – known as Rocket – will help the cause.

– The season is all about QB KJ Jefferson. The talented 6-3, 240-pound passer has the arm and the upside to grow into a star, and now it’s his offense to run. There isn’t a veteran Plan B – at least not yet – if Jefferson isn’t terrific. Fortunately, the receivers are there to make everything go.

It stinks that second-leading receiver Mike Woods took off for Oklahoma, but the Hogs got their own Sooner with OU transfer Jaquayin Crawford appearing to be a keeper.

There’s a good-looking tight end in Hudson Henry, and Trey Knox and De’Vion Warren could be strong if they can stay healthy, but there’s no question who the No. 1 main man is.

Treylon Burks is going to be among the SEC’s best receivers with 6-3, 225-pound size, good deep play ability, and the toughness to be a matchup nightmare.

