Arizona State vs Southern Utah Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona State vs Southern Utah prediction and game preview.

Arizona State vs Southern Utah Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 2

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

Network: Pac-12 Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Arizona State (0-0) vs Southern Utah (0-0) Game Preview

Why Southern Utah Will Win

The Thunderbirds have a game under their belts.

They lost to San Jose State 45-14, but they weren’t awful on the ground, the pass protection wasn’t bad, and the defense held firm in the second half allowing just seven points.

The Arizona State defense might be full of veterans, but it gave up a ton of yards last season and the secondary has to come up with more big plays. If it’s not coming out sharp right away, Southern Utah should be able to go on a few scoring drives if it gets any breaks.

However …

– Week 1 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Why Arizona State Will Win

The Sun Devil offense should explode.

San Jose State jumped out to a 21-0 lead – questionable Southern Utah tackling had a whole lot to do with that – with Nick Starkel throwing for close to 400 yards and four touchdowns.

There wasn’t any Thunderbird pass rush whatsoever, and now it has to try getting past a strong Arizona State line that should give Jayden Daniels all the time he needs.

Yes, Southern Utah might have played a game already and might have gotten out a few of the kinks, but …

– Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

What’s Going To Happen

Playing a game four days after getting rocked by 31 points isn’t going to be easy.

Southern Utah should be able to control the clock a wee bit, but it won’t matter. Arizona State will get up fast and get the backups in early in the second half.

The Sun Devils will score as much as they want to.

Arizona State vs Southern Utah Prediction, Line

Arizona State 55, Southern Utah 6

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1

5: The Many Saints of Newark

1: Space Jam: A New Legacy

– CFN 2021 Preview of all 130 teams