Arizona State Sun Devils: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Arizona State Sun Devils season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 2-2 overall, 2-2 in Pac-12

Head Coach: Herm Edwards, 4th year, 17-13

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 90

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 37

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 33

Arizona State College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– This is when the offense needs to start working on a consistently explosive level. The Sun Devils led the Pac-12 in total and scoring offense – the 70-7 win over Arizona helped that – and now almost everyone is back. The skill guys are fantastic, and there’s enough depth and all-around talent to hang punch-for-punch with anyone on the schedule. It all starts with …

– Jayden Daniels. The third-year starting quarterback needs to be more accurate and he has to be very, very careful on the move – he ran for 578 yards and seven touchdowns in his first two seasons, but the 6-3, 185-pounder doesn’t have the build to take a ton of deep shots. The talent is there, the decision-making and deep ball ability is there, and the supporting cast is there.

With the lone exception of Frank Darby, every other wide receiver and tight end who caught a pass last season is expected to be back, and the offense gets more help from the transfer portal with Bryan Thompson coming in from Utah.

There’s talent, size, and a whole lot of options to keep bombing away – including spring star Elijah Badger, who missed last year – but as the theme goes for this team, consistency is the key. It was a young group that should grow along with Daniels. Now …

– The offensive line has to keep everyone upright. It did a great job last year for the Pac-12’s top rushing offense – again, a few big moments in a four-game season skews things – and it was solid in pass protection.

Four of the starting five on the O line is expected to be back and the runners are in place, too. Rachaad White led the team in rushing and receiving yards, Chip Trayanum is a 230-pound blaster, and Daniyel Ngata is a dangerous young quick back. Daniels can run, too.

