Akron Zips: CFN College Football Preview 2021

2021 Preview

By August 8, 2021 4:09 pm

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Akron season with what you need to know.

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense
Top Players | Keys To The Season
What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction
Akron Zips Schedule Analysis
– Akron Zips Previews
2020 | 20192018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 1-5 overall, 1-5 in MAC
Head Coach: Tom Arth, 3rd year, 1-17
2020 CFN Final Ranking: 123
2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 129
2019 CFN Final Ranking: 129

Akron Zips College Football Preview 2021: Offense

The offense needs a whole lot more pop and it has to find one thing it can do consistently well. It worked in the win over a miserable Bowling Green team, and it put up points against Kent State mostly because the Golden Flashes wanted to get their own O back on the field to have more fun, but other than those two games, the Zips couldn’t hit 14 points in four of the other six.

There’s experience with nine starters expected back, and there are options now to work with. Step One is to find a quarterback who can just get this thing moving. Akron averaged just 281 yards and 17 points per game with a brutally inefficient passing attack.

Second-year freshman Zach Gibson had a few moments throwing for 784 yards and four scores, but he’s not a runner and he threw five picks. Kato Nelson has been around for forever – but didn’t play last year – and DJ Irons comes in from the JUCO ranks to give it a go.

Losing leading receiver Nate Stewart hurts a bit, but he only caught 17 passes for 217 yards and a score. George Quallis is a good-sized 6-2 junior who can stretch the field a bit, and Tony Grimes is a smallish speedster who caught 12 passes – that was good enough to tie for second. Sophomore Michael Mathison led the way with two scoring grabs.

The offensive line has to be far, far better. It was way too leaky in pass protection, but it should improve in a big way after starting four freshmen and with all five starters expected to return. All the O needs is a little bit of help for the decent backs.

Teon Dollard came in from the JUCO ranks and was a bright spot with 666 yards and six scores, but second-leading rusher and WR Jeremiah Knight is transferring out. On the way is Anthony Williams from Michigan State to instantly be a part of the rotation.

– What You Need To Know: Defense
Top Players | Keys To The Season
What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction
Akron Zips Schedule Analysis

NEXT: Akron Zips College Football Preview 2021: Defense

