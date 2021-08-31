Air Force vs Lafayette Prediction, Game Preview

Air Force vs Lafayette prediction and game preview.

Air Force vs Lafayette Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs, CO

Network: Stadium

Air Force (0-0) vs Lafayette (0-0) Game Preview

Why Lafayette Will Win

The Leopards weren’t bad in the short spring session, going 2-1 with a killer run defense and an offense that didn’t screw up.

Stop the Air Force running game; stop Air Force.

It was a small sample size, but Lafayette only allowed 63 rushing yards per game this spring. The linebacking corps is full of good-sized veterans who can move, with Major Jordan and Marco Olivas able to get into the backfield along with holding up against any power coming from the Falcon line.

As always, Air Force has to rebuild its offensive front, but …

Why Air Force Will Win

The O that led the nation in rushing in 2020 still has enough weapons to control games on the ground – the system always works, and this is the game to tune it all up.

The defense might technically lose eight starters, but it gets a whole slew of guys back who opted out of the 2020 season. Now the secondary should be a plus, the D overall is a whole lot deeper, and there shouldn’t be too much of a drop-off after finishing sixth in the nation in total defense.

What’s Going To Happen

Lafayette might have been able to play a bit this spring, but it still has to prove it can handle the speed and precision of the Air Force offense.

It might take a drive or two for the Falcons to get going, and then the ground game will take over and control the clock and the game. Expect Air Force to have the ball for at least 35 minutes.

Air Force vs Lafayette Prediction, Line

Air Force 45, Lafayette 10

No Line, o/u: No Line

