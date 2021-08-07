2021 NFL Predictions For Every Game, Team, Division

NFL preseason predictions for every game and for all 32 teams, along with the schedules and projected win totals.
This season we’ll once again be cranking out the picks and predictions for every NFL game – along with all the college football stuff we always do.
The NFL is much, much tougher to project than college – the term isn’t Any Given Saturday – but the hope is to get the win total predictions as close as humanly possible. Of course because it’s the NFL there will be one or three outliers to blow it all up, but let’s go …
NFL Predictions For Every Game
AFC East | North | South | West
NFC East | North | South | West
AFC East Preseason Predictions
Predicted AFC East Finish
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. New York Jets
Buffalo Bills
Preseason Prediction: 13-4
Sept. 12 Steelers: Win (1-0)
Sept. 19 at Dolphins: Win (2-0)
Sept. 26 Football Team: Win (3-0)
Oct. 3 Texans: Win (4-0)
Oct. 10 at Chiefs: Loss (4-1)
Oct. 18 at Titans: Loss (4-2)
Oct. 24 OPEN WEEK
Oct. 31 Dolphins: Win (5-2)
Nov. 7 at Jags: Win (6-2)
Nov. 14 at Jets: Win (7-2)
Nov. 21 Colts: Loss (7-3)
Nov. 25 at Saints: Win (8-3)
Dec. 6 Patriots: Win (9-3)
Dec. 12 at Bucs: Win (10-3)
Dec. 19 Panthers: Win (11-3)
Dec. 26 at Patriots: Loss (11-4)
Jan. 2 Falcons: Win (12-4)
Jan. 9 Jets: Win (13-4)
Miami Dolphins
Preseason Prediction: 10-7
Sept. 12 at Patriots: Loss (0-1)
Sept. 19 Bills: Loss (0-2)
Sept. 26 at Raiders: Win (1-2)
Oct. 3 Colts: Win (2-2)
Oct. 10 at Bucs: Loss (2-3)
Oct. 17 at Jaguars: Loss (2-4)
Oct. 24 Falcons: Win (3-4)
Oct. 31 at Bills: Loss (3-5)
Nov. 7 Texans: Win (4-5)
Nov. 11 Ravens: Win (5-5)
Nov. 21 at Jets: Win (6-5)
Nov. 28 Panthers: Win (7-5)
Dec. 5 Giants: Win (8-5)
Dec. 12 OPEN WEEK
Dec. 19 Jets: Win (9-5)
Dec. 27 at Saints: Loss (9-6)
Jan. 2 at Titans: Loss (9-7)
Jan. 9 Patriots: Win (10-7)
New England Patriots
Preseason Prediction: 9-8
Sept. 12 Dolphins: Win (1-0)
Sept. 19 at Jets: Loss (1-1)
Sept. 26 Saints: Loss (1-2)
Oct. 3 Bucs: Loss (1-3)
Oct. 10 at Texans: Win (2-3)
Oct. 17 Cowboys: Win (3-3)
Oct. 24 Jets: Win (4-3)
Oct. 31 at Chargers: Loss (4-4)
Nov. 7 at Panthers: Win (5-4)
Nov. 14 Browns: Loss (5-5)
Nov. 18 at Falcons: Win (6-5)
Nov. 28 Titans: Loss (6-6)
Dec. 6 at Bills: Loss (6-7)
Dec. 12 OPEN WEEK
Dec. 19 at Colts: Win (7-7)
Dec. 26 Bills: Win (8-7)
Jan. 2 Jaguars: Win (9-7)
Jan. 9 at Dolphins: Loss (9-8)
New York Jets
Preseason Prediction: 3-14
Sept. 12 at Panthers: Loss (0-1)
Sept. 19 Patriots: Win (1-1)
Sept. 26 at Broncos: Loss (1-2)
Oct. 3 Titans: Loss (1-3)
Oct. 10 at Falcons: Loss (1-4)
Oct. 17 OPEN WEEK
Oct. 24 at Patriots: Loss (1-5)
Oct. 31 Bengals: Win (2-5)
Nov. 4 at Colts: Loss (2-6)
Nov. 14 Bills: Loss (2-7)
Nov. 21 Dolphins: Loss (2-8)
Nov. 28 at Texans: Loss (2-9)
Dec. 5 Eagles: Loss (2-10)
Dec. 12 Saints: Loss (2-11)
Dec. 19 at Dolphins: Loss (2-12)
Dec. 26 Jaguars: Loss (2-13)
Jan. 2 Bucs: Win (3-13)
Jan. 9 at Bills: Loss (3-14)
NFL Predictions For Every Game
AFC North | South | West
NFC East | North | South | West