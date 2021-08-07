2021 NFL Predictions For Every Game, Team, Division

NFL preseason predictions for every game and for all 32 teams, along with the schedules and projected win totals.

This season we’ll once again be cranking out the picks and predictions for every NFL game – along with all the college football stuff we always do.

The NFL is much, much tougher to project than college – the term isn’t Any Given Saturday – but the hope is to get the win total predictions as close as humanly possible. Of course because it’s the NFL there will be one or three outliers to blow it all up, but let’s go …

AFC East Preseason Predictions

Predicted AFC East Finish

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. New York Jets

Buffalo Bills

Preseason Prediction: 13-4

Sept. 12 Steelers: Win (1-0)

Sept. 19 at Dolphins: Win (2-0)

Sept. 26 Football Team: Win (3-0)

Oct. 3 Texans: Win (4-0)

Oct. 10 at Chiefs: Loss (4-1)

Oct. 18 at Titans: Loss (4-2)

Oct. 24 OPEN WEEK

Oct. 31 Dolphins: Win (5-2)

Nov. 7 at Jags: Win (6-2)

Nov. 14 at Jets: Win (7-2)

Nov. 21 Colts: Loss (7-3)

Nov. 25 at Saints: Win (8-3)

Dec. 6 Patriots: Win (9-3)

Dec. 12 at Bucs: Win (10-3)

Dec. 19 Panthers: Win (11-3)

Dec. 26 at Patriots: Loss (11-4)

Jan. 2 Falcons: Win (12-4)

Jan. 9 Jets: Win (13-4)

Miami Dolphins

Preseason Prediction: 10-7

Sept. 12 at Patriots: Loss (0-1)

Sept. 19 Bills: Loss (0-2)

Sept. 26 at Raiders: Win (1-2)

Oct. 3 Colts: Win (2-2)

Oct. 10 at Bucs: Loss (2-3)

Oct. 17 at Jaguars: Loss (2-4)

Oct. 24 Falcons: Win (3-4)

Oct. 31 at Bills: Loss (3-5)

Nov. 7 Texans: Win (4-5)

Nov. 11 Ravens: Win (5-5)

Nov. 21 at Jets: Win (6-5)

Nov. 28 Panthers: Win (7-5)

Dec. 5 Giants: Win (8-5)

Dec. 12 OPEN WEEK

Dec. 19 Jets: Win (9-5)

Dec. 27 at Saints: Loss (9-6)

Jan. 2 at Titans: Loss (9-7)

Jan. 9 Patriots: Win (10-7)

New England Patriots

Preseason Prediction: 9-8

Sept. 12 Dolphins: Win (1-0)

Sept. 19 at Jets: Loss (1-1)

Sept. 26 Saints: Loss (1-2)

Oct. 3 Bucs: Loss (1-3)

Oct. 10 at Texans: Win (2-3)

Oct. 17 Cowboys: Win (3-3)

Oct. 24 Jets: Win (4-3)

Oct. 31 at Chargers: Loss (4-4)

Nov. 7 at Panthers: Win (5-4)

Nov. 14 Browns: Loss (5-5)

Nov. 18 at Falcons: Win (6-5)

Nov. 28 Titans: Loss (6-6)

Dec. 6 at Bills: Loss (6-7)

Dec. 12 OPEN WEEK

Dec. 19 at Colts: Win (7-7)

Dec. 26 Bills: Win (8-7)

Jan. 2 Jaguars: Win (9-7)

Jan. 9 at Dolphins: Loss (9-8)

New York Jets

Preseason Prediction: 3-14

Sept. 12 at Panthers: Loss (0-1)

Sept. 19 Patriots: Win (1-1)

Sept. 26 at Broncos: Loss (1-2)

Oct. 3 Titans: Loss (1-3)

Oct. 10 at Falcons: Loss (1-4)

Oct. 17 OPEN WEEK

Oct. 24 at Patriots: Loss (1-5)

Oct. 31 Bengals: Win (2-5)

Nov. 4 at Colts: Loss (2-6)

Nov. 14 Bills: Loss (2-7)

Nov. 21 Dolphins: Loss (2-8)

Nov. 28 at Texans: Loss (2-9)

Dec. 5 Eagles: Loss (2-10)

Dec. 12 Saints: Loss (2-11)

Dec. 19 at Dolphins: Loss (2-12)

Dec. 26 Jaguars: Loss (2-13)

Jan. 2 Bucs: Win (3-13)

Jan. 9 at Bills: Loss (3-14)

