If Texas and Oklahoma To SEC, Who's Expanding Next? College Wires Podcast

Texas and Oklahoma made the formal request to join the SEC. What’s next? What about the ACC? The Big Ten? Notre Dame? Pete Fiutak and Nick Shepkowski discuss it all on the College Wires Podcast.

College Wires Podcast: Texas and Oklahoma make formal request to the SEC. Who could expand next?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Now that Texas and Oklahoma look more like they’re locks to be off to the SEC, what’s next? What are the next expansion possibilities?

Where’s Notre Dame going to go, if anywhere? What’s going to happen in the Big Ten? Where does the Big 12 go from here? What’s the ACC going to do?

Pete Fiutak and FightingIrishWire.com‘s Nick Shepkowski get into it all in the College Wires Podcast.

– Predictions for every Big 12 game