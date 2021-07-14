Sun Belt Preseason Rankings: CFN College Football Preview 2021

The College Football News 2021 Sun Belt preseason rankings along with a quick take on every team.

This is NOT a ranking of where the teams are going to finish. This is based on how good we think the Sun Belt teams are going into the 2021 season.

2021 CFN Sun Belt Preseason Rankings: East

1. Appalachian State Mountaineers

Quick Take: Sort of lost in the fun of Coastal Carolina and Louisiana last season was how Appalachian State didn’t fall off – at least, it didn’t drop all that much. This year’s team should be back to its dominant, Sun Belt-championship-level self as long as the quarterback play is solid.

2. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Quick Take: There’s no reason to expect any semblance of a drop-off with QB Grayson McCall leading another loaded offense to go along with a defensive side that should be special in the back seven.

3. Georgia Southern Eagles

Quick Take: Can the quarterback situation settle itself fast? Shai Werts left for Louisville, but the ground game will be still be dominant and the defense could be the best it’s been in several years. If the Eagles don’t have the Sun Belt’s best secondary, they won’t be far off.

4. Georgia State Panthers

Quick Take: There’s only one major issue with the 2021 Panthers – the schedule. It’s going to be a fight to get to six wins and bowl eligibility, but the team has the offensive chops to hang around with just about anyone.

5. Troy Trojans

Quick Take: Welcome to your possible Sun Belt sleeper. Troy wasn’t bad last season, and now it should be a whole lot stronger with a great defensive back seven and enough good skill parts to be a problem for all the hot conference teams on the slate.

