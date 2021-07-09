Sun Belt Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

The College Football News Sun Belt preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.

Sun Belt Preseason Predictions: East

Sun Belt East Predicted Finish

T1. Appalachian State*

T1. Coastal Carolina

T3. Georgia Southern

T3. Troy

5. Georgia State

Appalachian State Mountaineers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2021 Sun Belt Prediction: 6-2

2018: 11-2 2019: 13-1 2020: 9-3

Sept. 2 East Carolina (in Charlotte) W

Sept. 11 at Miami L

Sept. 18 Elon W

Sept. 23 Marshall W

Oct. 2 at Georgia State W

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 12 at Louisiana L

Oct. 20 Coastal Carolina W

Oct. 30 ULM W

Nov. 6 at Arkansas State L

Nov. 13 South Alabama W

Nov. 20 at Troy W

Nov. 27 Georgia Southern W

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2021 Sun Belt Prediction: 6-2

2018: 5-7 2019: 5-7 2020: 11-1

Sept. 4 The Citadel W

Sept. 11 Kansas W

Sept. 18 at Buffalo W

Sept. 25 UMass W

Oct. 2 ULM W

Oct. 7 at Arkansas State W

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 20 at Appalachian State L

Oct. 28 Troy W

Nov. 6 at Georgia Southern L

Nov. 13 Georgia State W

Nov. 20 Texas State W

Nov. 26 at South Alabama W

Georgia Southern Eagles

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 Sun Belt Prediction: 5-3

2018: 10-3 2019: 7-6 2020: 8-5

Sept. 4 Gardner-Webb W

Sept. 11 at Florida Atlantic L

Sept. 18 at Arkansas L

Sept. 25 Louisiana L

Oct. 2 Arkansas State W

Oct. 9 at Troy L

Oct. 14 at South Alabama W

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Georgia State W

Nov. 6 Coastal Carolina W

Nov. 13 at Texas State W

Nov. 20 BYU L

Nov. 27 at Appalachian State L

Georgia State Panthers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2021 Sun Belt Prediction: 4-4

2018: 2-10 2019: 7-6 2020: 6-4

Sept. 4 Army L

Sept. 11 at North Carolina L

Sept. 18 Charlotte W

Sept. 25 at Auburn L

Oct. 2 Appalachian State L

Oct. 9 at ULM W

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 Texas State W

Oct. 30 at Georgia Southern L

Nov. 4 at Louisiana L

Nov. 13 at Coastal Carolina L

Nov. 20 Arkansas State W

Nov. 27 Troy W

Troy Trojans

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 Sun Belt Prediction: 5-3

2018: 10-3 2019: 5-7 2020: 5-6

Sept. 4 Southern W

Sept. 11 Liberty L

Sept. 18 at Southern Miss L

Sept. 25 at ULM W

Oct. 2 at South Carolina L

Oct. 9 Georgia Southern W

Oct. 16 at Texas State W

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 28 at Coastal Carolina W

Nov. 6 South Alabama W

Nov. 13 Louisiana L

Nov. 20 Appalachian State L

Nov. 27 at Georgia State L

