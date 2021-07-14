SEC Preseason Rankings: CFN College Football Preview 2021

The College Football News 2021 SEC preseason rankings along with a quick take on every team.

This is NOT a ranking of where the teams are going to finish. This is based on how good we think the SEC teams are going into the 2021 season.

2021 CFN SEC Preseason Rankings: East

1. Georgia Bulldogs

Quick Take: Georgia has recruited as well as anyone, it has the quarterback in JT Daniels, and the defense is as strong as any in America. There aren’t any real excuses – it’s all there to win the SEC Championship and potentially the national title.

2. Florida Gators

Quick Take: The pressure will be off a bit after a phenomenal 2020 0 it should all be on Georgia in the East. It’s a stretch to call this a rebuilding year, but it’s asking a whole lot to get the passing game going like that again. The Gators are still more than good enough to shoot for at least another East title.

3. Kentucky Wildcats

Quick Take: It’s a rock-solid team that’s going to try to be a bit more explosive. The defense is sound, the running game will be good, and the coaching is top-drawer. Around a fantastic linebacking corps and great O line, the Cats will make some noise.

4. Tennessee Volunteers

Quick Take: Josh Heupel has to get the offense going. As long as the Vols start to show more explosion and bring hope to the fan base, it’ll be a good year. There are enough good skill parts around a strong line to expect a quick improvement.

5. Missouri Tigers

Quick Take: After getting up to speed under Eliah Drinkwitz, now the Tigers are supposed to be far more consistent and efficient. The linebackers and D line will be the biggest plus, but the O needs to be more dangerous.

6. South Carolina Gamecocks

Quick Take: Give it time. New head coach Shane Beamer should have a decent starting 22, and the team will be competitive, but it’s going to take a year to start building this all up. The defensive line and running game are good enough to beat the mediocre teams.

7. Vanderbilt Commodores

Quick Take: It’s going to be a long climb for new head coach Clark Lea. The receiving corps is good, and the secondary should grow into a plus. It’ll take something big to get an SEC win, but the Commodores miss most of the big boys from the West.

