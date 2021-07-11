SEC Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

The College Football News SEC preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.
SEC Preseason Predictions: East
SEC East Predicted Finish
1. Georgia
2. Florida
T3. Kentucky
T3. Missouri
T3 .Tennessee
6. South Carolina
7. Vanderbilt
Florida Gators
2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2021 SEC Prediction: 5-3
2020: 8-4, Prediction: 10-2
2019: 11-2, Prediction: 11-2
Sept. 4 Florida Atlantic W
Sept. 11 at USF W
Sept. 18 Alabama L
Sept. 25 Tennessee W
Oct. 2 at Kentucky W
Oct. 9 Vanderbilt W
Oct. 16 at LSU L
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 Georgia (in Jacksonville) L
Nov. 6 at South Carolina W
Nov. 13 Samford W
Nov. 20 at Missouri W
Nov. 27 Florida State W
– Florida 2021 Preview
– Full Schedule Analysis
Georgia Bulldogs
2021 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2021 SEC Prediction: 8-0
2020: 11-3, Prediction: 11-1
2019: 12-2, Prediction: 12-2
Sept. 4 Clemson (in Charlotte) L
Sept. 11 UAB W
Sept. 18 South Carolina W
Sept. 25 at Vanderbilt W
Oct. 2 Arkansas W
Oct. 9 at Auburn W
Oct. 16 Kentucky W
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 Florida (in Jacksonville) W
Nov. 6 Missouri W
Nov. 13 at Tennessee W
Nov. 20 Charleston Southern W
Nov. 27 at Georgia Tech W
– Georgia 2021 Preview
– Full Schedule Analysis
Kentucky Wildcats
2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2021 SEC Prediction: 3-5
2020: 5-6, Prediction: 7-5
2019: 8-5, Prediction: 7-5
Sept. 4 ULM W
Sept. 11 Missouri W
Sept. 18 Chattanooga W
Sept. 25 at South Carolina L
Oct. 2 Florida L
Oct. 9 LSU L
Oct. 16 at Georgia L
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 at Mississippi State L
Nov. 6 Tennessee W
Nov. 13 at Vanderbilt W
Nov. 20 New Mexico State W
Nov. 27 at Louisville W
– Kentucky 2021 Preview
– Full Schedule Analysis
Missouri Tigers
2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2021 SEC Prediction: 3-5
2020: 5-5, Prediction: 6-6
2019: 6-6, Prediction: 6-6
Sept. 4 Central Michigan W
Sept. 11 at Kentucky L
Sept. 18 SE Missouri State W
Sept. 25 at Boston College W
Oct. 2 Tennessee W
Oct. 9 North Texas W
Oct. 16 Texas A&M L
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 at Vanderbilt W
Nov. 6 at Georgia L
Nov. 13 South Carolina W
Nov. 20 Florida L
Nov. 27 Arkansas (in Little Rock) L
– Missouri 2021 Preview
– Full Schedule Analysis
South Carolina Gamecocks
2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2021 SEC Prediction: 2-6
2020: 2-8, Prediction: 6-6
2019: 4-8, Prediction: 8-4
Sept. 4 Eastern Illinois W
Sept. 11 at East Carolina W
Sept. 18 at Georgia L
Sept. 25 Kentucky W
Oct. 2 Troy W
Oct. 9 at Tennessee L
Oct. 16 Vanderbilt W
Oct. 23 at Texas A&M L
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 Florida L
Nov. 13 at Missouri L
Nov. 20 Auburn L
Nov. 27 Clemson L
– South Carolina 2021 Preview
– Full Schedule Analysis
Tennessee Volunteers
2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2021 SEC Prediction: 3-5
2020: 3-7, Prediction: 7-5
2019: 8-5, Prediction: 7-5
Sept. 4 Bowling Green W
Sept. 11 Pitt W
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech W
Sept. 25 at Florida L
Oct. 2 at Missouri L
Oct. 9 South Carolina W
Oct. 16 Ole Miss W
Oct. 23 at Alabama L
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 at Kentucky L
Nov. 13 Georgia L
Nov. 20 South Alabama W
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt W
– Tennessee 2021 Preview
– Full Schedule Analysis
Vanderbilt Commodores
2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2021 SEC Prediction: 0-8
2020: 0-9, Prediction: 4-8
2019: 3-9, Prediction: 4-8
Sept. 4 ETSU W
Sept. 11 at Colorado State L
Sept. 18 Stanford L
Sept. 25 Georgia L
Oct. 2 UConn W
Oct. 9 at Florida L
Oct. 16 at South Carolina L
Oct. 23 Mississippi State L
Oct. 30 Missouri L
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 13 Kentucky L
Nov. 20 at Ole Miss L
Nov. 27 at Tennessee L
– Vanderbilt 2021 Preview
– Full Schedule Analysis