Ranking Every Power Five Quarterback Battle: 21 For 2021 Preview Topics, No. 8

2021 Power Five Quarterback Depth Chart Battles

ACC Quarterback Depth Chart Battles

From most secure jobs to least.

14. North Carolina: Sam Howell, Jr.; Jacolby Criswell, Soph.

13. Clemson: DJ Uiagalelei, Soph; Taisun Phommachanh, Soph.

12. Pitt: Kenny Pickett, Sr. Davis Beville, Soph.

11. Miami: D’Eriq King, Sr.; Tyler Van Dyke, Fr.

10. Boston College: Phil Jurkovec, Jr.; Gennis Grosel, Sr.

9. Louisville: Malik Cunningham, Jr.; Evan Conley, Soph.

8. Virginia Tech: Braxton Burmeister, Jr.; Knox Kadum, RFr.

7. Wake Forest: Sam Hartman, Soph.; Michael Kern, RFr.

6. NC State: Devin Leary, Soph.; Ben Finley, Fr.

5. Virginia: Brennan Armstrong, Jr.; Keytaon Thompson, Sr.

4. Georgia Tech: Jeff Sims, Fr.; Jordan Yates, RFr.

3. Duke Blue Devils

– CFN 2021 Duke Preview

Duke Quarterback Depth Chart Contenders (in alphabetical order): Luca Diamont, RFr.; Gunnar Holmberg, Sr.; Riley Leonard, Fr.; Jordan Moore, Fr.

Chase Brice was supposed to come in from Clemson and be the star for a few years, but he never saw an interception he didn’t like to throw and now he’s in the mix for the Appalachian State gig.

Gunnar Holberg has been around for forever, but he’s inexperienced and coming off a knee injury. Luca Diamont is inexperienced, but at least he was around the mix last year. Riley Leonard and Jordan Moore are true freshman and are simply inexperienced, but with more upside than Holberg and Diamont.

It’s Holberg’s job, and he still has a few years of eligibility, but with the team’s offensive inconsistencies over the last few seasons, there could be a quick hook.

Pre-Fall Camp Depth Chart Guess: 1. Holmberg, 2. Diamont, 3. Leonard

2. Syracuse Orange

– CFN 2021 Syracuse Preview

1. Florida State Seminoles

– CFN 2021 Florida State Preview

Florida State Quarterback Depth Chart Contenders (in alphabetical order): McKenzie Milton, Sr.; Chubba Purdy, RFr.; Jordan Travis, Soph.

Here’s the best guess when it comes to the Florida State quarterback depth chart: all of them.

McKenzie Milton is the odds-on favorite to be the man, and at the very least he’s the easy rooting interest after returning from a horrific leg injury suffered two years ago at UCF.

Milton was great this spring and looks ready to take command, but Jordan Travis is the more mobile option coming off a decent first season, and Chubby Purdy – the brother of Iowa State’s Brock Purdy – is likely the future one he’s fully healthy from a shoulder injury.

Pre-Fall Camp Depth Chart Guess: 1. Milton, 2. Travis, 3. Purdy

2021 Power Five Quarterback Depth Chart Battles

