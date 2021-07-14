Pac-12 Preseason Rankings: CFN College Football Preview 2021

The College Football News 2021 Pac-12 preseason rankings along with a quick take on every team.

This is NOT a ranking of where the teams are going to finish. This is based on how good we think the Pac-12 teams are going into the 2021 season.

2021 CFN Pac-12 Preseason Rankings: North

1. Oregon Ducks

Quick Take: Can Oregon get strong quarterback play out of Anthony Brown and/or Ty Thompson? The Duck defense should be amazing, and the rest of the parts are there to make another run to a Pac-12 title and possibly the College Football Playoff, but road game landmines – Ohio State, Utah, Washington, UCLA – are a problem.

2. Washington Huskies

Quick Take: The 2020 season couldn’t quite get going and then got shut down before the team had a shot to do something great. Head coach Jimmy Lake has another team good enough to challenge for the Pac-12 title led by what should be the league’s best defense.

3. Stanford Cardinal

Quick Take: 12 games, 12 Power Five opponents – that’s not quite as daunting as it might appear to be, but it’s still impressive. The Cardinal have the talent and experience to be fantastic again after a few mediocre years, starting with a great defensive front seven.

4. Cal Golden Bears

Quick Take: It’s like Cal can’t quite get the engine to turn over. The defense will once again be great, and getting a healthy year out of QB Chase Garbers would be a huge deal. The linebackers and secondary are right up there with the Pac-12’s best.

5. Washington State Cougars

Quick Take: Nick Rolovich wasn’t able to get the 2020 team going, but in his second year at the helm he should get a whole lot more out of a great-looking offense. The linebacking corps will anchor an improved D.

6. Oregon State Beavers

Quick Take: The Beavers should be better, but the schedule isn’t bringing a whole lot of help – missing Arizona from the South hurts. The offensive line should be a big plus, but the defensive front has to prove it can hold up.

