Mountain West Preseason Rankings: CFN College Football Preview 2021

The College Football News 2021 Mountain West preseason rankings along with a quick take on every team.

This is NOT a ranking of where the teams are going to finish. This is based on how good we think the Independent teams are going into the 2021 season.

2021 CFN Mountain West Preseason Rankings: Mountain

1. Boise State Broncos

Quick Take: New head coach Andy Avalos doesn’t have a heater of a Boise State team – the program didn’t win the Mountain West title last year – but it’s good enough to be the best in the Mountain Division by far. As long as QB Hank Bachmeier is in one piece, the offense will be great, and the defensive front seven is outstanding.

2. Colorado State Rams

Quick Take: Second-year head coach Steve Addazio got through a rough first year, and he’s got a very, very interesting team that could be a bit of an X factor. The defensive front will be a problem for the rest of the Mountain West, and the offense should have a little bit of pop.

3. Wyoming Cowboys

Quick Take: You know what Wyoming is going to be. Great coaching, outstanding defense, strong ground attack, questionable passing game. The schedule isn’t bad, and if there’s something happening through the air, this could be a huge year.

4. Air Force Falcons

Quick Take: Air Force needs some rebuilding, but that’s nothing new – it’s how the program rolls every season. The defense has the playmakers – especially in the secondary – but like always, the season will come down to how effective the running game is. (Hint: It’ll be fine.)

5. New Mexico Lobos

Quick Take: Second-year head coach Danny Gonzales will try to capitalize on the two-game winning run at the end of 2020 to finally turn this thing around. The Lobos haven’t won more than three games in a season since 2016, and this year’s version should do it. There are some nice parts with Kentucky transfer QB Terry Wilson leading a strong backfield.

6. Utah State Aggies

Quick Take: New head coach Blake Anderson might be able to turn this around fast – admittedly, this ranking might look ridiculous in a hurry. The linebacking corps is great to build around, and bringing over QB Logan Bonner from Arkansas State was a huge help.

