Independent Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

The College Football News Independent team preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.
Army Black Knights
2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2018: 11-2 2019: 5-8 2020: 9-3
Sept. 4 at Georgia State W
Sept. 11 WKU W
Sept. 18 UConn W
Sept. 25 Miami University W
Oct. 2 at Ball State W
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 at Wisconsin L
Oct. 23 Wake Forest L
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 Air Force (in Arlington, TX) W
Nov. 13 Bucknell W
Nov. 20 UMass W
Nov. 27 at Liberty L
Dec. 4 OPEN DATE
Dec. 11 Navy (in East Rutherford, NJ) W
BYU Cougars
2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2018: 7-6 2019: 7-6 2020: 11-1
Sept. 4 Arizona (in Las Vegas) W
Sept. 11 Utah L
Sept. 18 Arizona State L
Sept. 24 USF W
Oct. 1 at Utah State W
Oct. 9 Boise State W
Oct. 16 at Baylor L
Oct. 23 at Washington State L
Oct. 30 Virginia W
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 13 Idaho State W
Nov. 20 at Georgia Southern W
Nov. 27 at USC L
Liberty Flames
2021 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2018: 6-6 2019: 8-5 2020: 10-1
Sept. 4 Campbell W
Sept. 11 at Troy W
Sept. 18 Old Dominion W
Sept. 24 at Syracuse W
Oct. 2 at UAB W
Oct. 9 Middle Tennessee W
Oct. 16 at ULM W
Oct. 23 at North Texas W
Oct. 30 UMass W
Nov. 6 at Ole Miss L
Nov. 13 OPEN DATE
Nov. 20 Louisiana W
Nov. 27 Army W
New Mexico State Aggies
2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2018: 3-9 2019: 2-10 2020: 1-1
Aug. 28 UTEP L
Sept. 4 at San Diego State L
Sept. 11 at New Mexico L
Sept. 18 OPEN DATE
Sept. 25 Hawaii L
Oct. 2 at San Jose State L
Oct. 9 at Nevada L
Oct. 16 Dixie State W
Oct. 23 at Hawaii L
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 Utah State L
Nov. 13 at Alabama L
Nov. 20 at Kentucky L
Nov. 27 UMass W
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
2021 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2018: 12-1 2019: 11-2 2020: 10-2
Sept. 5 at Florida State W
Sept. 11 Toledo W
Sept. 18 Purdue W
Sept. 25 Wisconsin (in Chicago) W
Oct. 2 Cincinnati W
Oct. 9 at Virginia Tech W
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 USC L
Oct. 30 North Carolina W
Nov. 6 Navy W
Nov. 13 at Virginia W
Nov. 20 Georgia Tech W
Nov. 27 at Stanford L
UConn Huskies
2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2018: 1-11 2019: 2-10 2020: 0-0
Aug. 28 at Fresno State L
Sept. 4 Holy Cross W
Sept. 11 Purdue L
Sept. 18 at Army L
Sept. 25 Wyoming L
Oct. 2 at Vanderbilt L
Oct. 9 at UMass W
Oct. 16 Yale W
Oct. 23 Middle Tennessee L
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 13 at Clemson L
Nov. 20 at UCF L
Nov. 27 Houston L
UMass Minutemen
2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2018: 4-8 2019: 1-11 2020: 0-4
Sept. 4 at Pitt L
Sept. 11 Boston College L
Sept. 18 Eastern Michigan L
Sept. 25 at Coastal Carolina L
Oct. 2 Toledo L
Oct. 9 UConn L
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 at Florida State L
Oct. 30 at Liberty L
Nov. 6 Rhode Island W
Nov. 13 Maine W
Nov. 20 at Army L
Nov. 27 at New Mexico State L
