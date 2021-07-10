Independent Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Independent Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

2021 Preview

Independent Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

By July 10, 2021 11:52 am

By |

The College Football News Independent team preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.

Independent Preseason Predictions

Army Black Knights

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2018: 11-2 2019: 5-8 2020: 9-3

Sept. 4 at Georgia State W
Sept. 11 WKU W
Sept. 18 UConn W
Sept. 25 Miami University W
Oct. 2 at Ball State W
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 at Wisconsin  L
Oct. 23 Wake Forest  L
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 Air Force (in Arlington, TX) W
Nov. 13 Bucknell W
Nov. 20 UMass W
Nov. 27 at Liberty  L
Dec. 4 OPEN DATE
Dec. 11 Navy (in East Rutherford, NJ) W
Army 2021 Preview
Full Schedule Analysis

BYU Cougars

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2018: 7-6 2019: 7-6 2020: 11-1

Sept. 4 Arizona (in Las Vegas) W
Sept. 11 Utah  L
Sept. 18 Arizona State  L
Sept. 24 USF W
Oct. 1 at Utah State W
Oct. 9 Boise State W
Oct. 16 at Baylor  L
Oct. 23 at Washington State  L
Oct. 30 Virginia W
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 13 Idaho State W
Nov. 20 at Georgia Southern W
Nov. 27 at USC  L
BYU 2021 Preview
Full Schedule Analysis

Liberty Flames

2021 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2018: 6-6 2019: 8-5 2020: 10-1

Sept. 4 Campbell W
Sept. 11 at Troy W
Sept. 18 Old Dominion W
Sept. 24 at Syracuse W
Oct. 2 at UAB W
Oct. 9 Middle Tennessee W
Oct. 16 at ULM W
Oct. 23 at North Texas W
Oct. 30 UMass W
Nov. 6 at Ole Miss  L
Nov. 13 OPEN DATE
Nov. 20 Louisiana W
Nov. 27 Army W
Liberty 2021 Preview
Full Schedule Analysis

New Mexico State Aggies

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2018: 3-9 2019: 2-10 2020: 1-1

Aug. 28 UTEP  L
Sept. 4 at San Diego State  L
Sept. 11 at New Mexico  L
Sept. 18 OPEN DATE
Sept. 25 Hawaii  L
Oct. 2 at San Jose State  L
Oct. 9 at Nevada  L
Oct. 16 Dixie State W
Oct. 23 at Hawaii  L
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 Utah State  L
Nov. 13 at Alabama  L
Nov. 20 at Kentucky  L
Nov. 27 UMass W
NMSU 2021 Preview
Full Schedule Analysis

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

2021 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2018: 12-1 2019: 11-2 2020: 10-2

Sept. 5 at Florida State W
Sept. 11 Toledo W
Sept. 18 Purdue W
Sept. 25 Wisconsin (in Chicago) W
Oct. 2 Cincinnati W
Oct. 9 at Virginia Tech W
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 USC  L
Oct. 30 North Carolina W
Nov. 6 Navy W
Nov. 13 at Virginia W
Nov. 20 Georgia Tech W
Nov. 27 at Stanford  L
Notre Dame 2021 Preview
Full Schedule Analysis

UConn Huskies

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2018: 1-11 2019: 2-10 2020: 0-0

Aug. 28 at Fresno State  L
Sept. 4 Holy Cross W
Sept. 11 Purdue  L
Sept. 18 at Army  L
Sept. 25 Wyoming  L
Oct. 2 at Vanderbilt  L
Oct. 9 at UMass W
Oct. 16 Yale W
Oct. 23 Middle Tennessee  L
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 13 at Clemson  L
Nov. 20 at UCF  L
Nov. 27 Houston  L
2021 UConn Preview
Full Schedule Analysis

UMass Minutemen

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2018: 4-8 2019: 1-11 2020: 0-4

Sept. 4 at Pitt  L
Sept. 11 Boston College  L
Sept. 18 Eastern Michigan  L
Sept. 25 at Coastal Carolina  L
Oct. 2 Toledo  L
Oct. 9 UConn  L
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 at Florida State  L
Oct. 30 at Liberty  L
Nov. 6 Rhode Island W
Nov. 13 Maine W
Nov. 20 at Army  L
Nov. 27 at New Mexico State  L
UMass 2021 Preview
Full Schedule Analysis

, , , , , , , , , , , 2021 College Football Schedules, 2021 Preview, American Athletic, Army West Point, BYU, CFN, College Football Schedules, Connecticut, Fearless Predictions, Features, Independents, Liberty, Massachusetts, New Mexico State, News, Notre Dame, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home