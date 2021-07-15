College Football Rankings: CFN Preseason Ranking Of All 130 Teams

By CollegeFootballNews.com | July 15, 2021 2:47 am CT

The College Football News Preview 2021 preseason college football rankings with top players, games, and predicted finishes for all 130 teams.

The CFN preseason rankings are about how good the teams appear to be going into fall camp. It’s about the right now and NOT about the projected finish, but …

Each team’s preseason prediction is added. Remember, that’s about the schedule and timing as much as team talent and depth – records and rankings don’t always correspond thanks to the other factors.

Also listed is every team’s top player, past rankings, and key September game. The opponent might not be the toughest to deal with in the first month, but it’s the one must-win early game.

Contact @ColFootballNews

CFN Preview 2021 Rankings

All 130 Team Previews

76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

2021 CFN Rankings By Conference

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

CFN Preview 2021 Preseason College Football Rankings

130. UMass Minutemen

Player You Need to Know: CB Josh Wallace, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 Eastern Michigan

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2020 Record: 0-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 126

2020 CFN Final Rank: 127

2019 CFN Final Rank: 130

UMass Preview | Schedule

129. UConn Huskies

Player You Need to Know: LB Omar Fortt, Sr

September Key Game: Sept. 18 at Army

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 130

2020 CFN Final Rank: Not Ranked

2019 CFN Final Rank: 126

UConn Preview | Schedule

128. Old Dominion Monarchs

Player You Need to Know: LB Jordan Young, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Buffalo

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 121

2020 CFN Final Rank: Not Ranked

2019 CFN Final Rank: 125

ODU Preview | Schedule

127. Bowling Green Falcons

Player You Need to Know: RB Terion Stewart, RFr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 South Alabama

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2020 Record: 0-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 125

2020 CFN Final Rank: 126

2019 CFN Final Rank: 124

BGSU Preview | Schedule

126. New Mexico State Aggies

Player You Need to Know: OT Sage Doxtater, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 at New Mexico

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 128

2020 CFN Final Rank: Not Ranked

2019 CFN Final Rank: 127

New Mexico Preview | Schedule

125. Akron Zips

Player You Need to Know: RB Teon Dollard, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Temple

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2020 Record: 1-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 129

2020 CFN Final Rank: 123

2019 CFN Final Rank: 129

Akron Preview | Schedule

124. ULM Warhawks

Player You Need to Know: LB Traveion Webster, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Troy

2021 Preseason Prediction: 1-11

2020 Record: 0-10

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 124

2020 CFN Final Rank: 124

2019 CFN Final Rank: 100

ULM Preview | Schedule

123. UTEP Miners

Player You Need to Know: DE Praise Amaewhule, Soph

September Key Game: Sept. 25 New Mexico

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Record: 3-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 127

2020 CFN Final Rank: 121

2019 CFN Final Rank: 128

UTEP Preview | Schedule

122. South Alabama Jaguars

Player You Need to Know: QB Jake Bentley, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 Southern Miss

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Record: 4-7

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 123

2020 CFN Final Rank: 108

2019 CFN Final Rank: 119

South Alabama Preview | Schedule

121. Northern Illinois Huskies

Player You Need to Know: CB Jordan Gandy, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Wyoming

2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2020 Record: 0-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 117

2020 CFN Final Rank: 122

2019 CFN Final Rank: 92

NIU Preview | Schedule

120. Rice Owls

Player You Need to Know: WR Bradley Rozner, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Houston

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 2-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 116

2020 CFN Final Rank: 106

2019 CFN Final Rank: 115

Rice Preview | Schedule

119. Charlotte 49ers

Player You Need to Know: WR Victor Tucker, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Middle Tennessee

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Record: 2-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 115

2020 CFN Final Rank: 116

2019 CFN Final Rank: 93

Charlotte Preview | Schedule

118. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Player You Need to Know: S Reed Blankenship, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 at UTSA

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 3-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 102

2020 CFN Final Rank: 119

2019 CFN Final Rank: 107

MTSU Preview | Schedule

117. Eastern Michigan Eagles

Player You Need to Know: LB Terry Myrick, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Texas State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 2-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 113

2020 CFN Final Rank: 107

2019 CFN Final Rank: 80

EMU Preview | Schedule

116. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Player You Need to Know: LB Hayes Maples, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 Troy

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 3-7

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 98

2020 CFN Final Rank: 117

2019 CFN Final Rank: 68

USM Preview | Schedule

115. FIU Golden Panthers

Player You Need to Know: CB Rishard Dames, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Texas State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 0-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 110

2020 CFN Final Rank: 125

2019 CFN Final Rank: 85

FIU Preview | Schedule

114. Texas State Bobcats

Player You Need to Know: CB Jarron Morris, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 at FIU

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Record: 2-10

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 121

2020 CFN Final Rank: 111

2019 CFN Final Rank: 114

Texas State Preview | Schedule

113. Utah State Aggies

Player You Need to Know: S Shaq Bond, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 at Air Force

2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2020 Record: 1-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 80

2020 CFN Final Rank: 114

2019 CFN Final Rank: 46

Utah State Preview | Schedule

112. Troy Trojans

Player You Need to Know: LB Carlton Martial, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Liberty

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 5-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 105

2020 CFN Final Rank: 84

2019 CFN Final Rank: 90

Troy Preview | Schedule

111. Ohio Bobcats

Player You Need to Know: RB De’Montre Tuggle, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 at Louisiana

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 2-1

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 96

2020 CFN Final Rank: 109

2019 CFN Final Rank: 51

Ohio Preview | Schedule

110. UNLV Rebels

Player You Need to Know: RB Charles Williams, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Fresno State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Record: 0-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 109

2020 CFN Final Rank: 120

2019 CFN Final Rank: 106

UNLV Preview | Schedule

109. Miami University RedHawks

Player You Need to Know: DE Kameron Butler, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 at Cincinnati

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 2-1

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 111

2020 CFN Final Rank: 93

2019 CFN Final Rank: 47

MU Preview | Schedule

108. Central Michigan Chippewas

Player You Need to Know: DE Troy Hairston, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 FIU

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 3-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 107

2020 CFN Final Rank: 105

2019 CFN Final Rank: 71

CMU Preview | Schedule

107. Kent State Golden Flashes

Player You Need to Know: B Dustin Crum, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Maryland

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 3-1

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 106

2020 CFN Final Rank: 89

2019 CFN Final Rank: 66

Kent State Preview | Schedule

106. New Mexico Lobos

Player You Need to Know: QB Terry Wilson, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at UTEP

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 2-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 118

2020 CFN Final Rank: 95

2019 CFN Final Rank: 120

UNM Preview | Schedule

105. USF Bulls

Player You Need to Know: LB Antonio Grier, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 24 at BYU

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Record: 1-8

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 101

2020 CFN Final Rank: 113

2019 CFN Final Rank: 104

USF Preview | Schedule

104. East Carolina Pirates

Player You Need to Know: CB JaQuan McMillian, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 2 Appalachian State (in Charlotte)

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 3-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 91

2020 CFN Final Rank: 99

2019 CFN Final Rank: 108

East Carolina Preview | Schedule

103. Air Force Falcons

Player You Need to Know: LB Demonte Meeks, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 at Navy

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Record: 3-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 74

2020 CFN Final Rank: 80

2019 CFN Final Rank: 24

Air Force Preview | Schedule

102. North Texas Mean Green

Player You Need to Know: DT Dion Novel, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 UAB

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Record: 4-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 108

2020 CFN Final Rank: 118

2019 CFN Final Rank: 111

North Texas Preview | Schedule

101. Florida Atlantic Owls

Player You Need to Know: DE Jaylen Joyner, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Georgia Southern

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Record: 5-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 87

2020 CFN Final Rank: 101

2019 CFN Final Rank: 13

FAU Preview | Schedule

CFN Preview 2021 Rankings

All 130 Team Previews

76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

NEXT: CFN Preview 2021 Preseason College Football Rankings: Top 100