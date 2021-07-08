College Football News Preseason Win Total Projections For All 130 Teams: Preview 2021

2021 Preview

By July 7, 2021 9:46 pm

Big 12 2021 Win Total Projections

Baylor Bears
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule

Iowa State Cyclones
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
Preview | Schedule

Kansas Jayhawks
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 2
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 1.5
Preview | Schedule

Kansas State Wildcats
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule

Oklahoma Sooners
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11
Preview | Schedule

Oklahoma State Cowboys
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule

TCU Horned Frogs
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule

Texas Longhorns
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8
Preview | Schedule

Texas Tech Red Raiders
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule

West Virginia Mountaineers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule

