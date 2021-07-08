College Football News Preseason Win Total Projections For All 130 Teams: Preview 2021

Big 12 2021 Win Total Projections
Baylor Bears
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule
Iowa State Cyclones
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
Preview | Schedule
Kansas Jayhawks
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 2
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 1.5
Preview | Schedule
Kansas State Wildcats
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule
Oklahoma Sooners
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11
Preview | Schedule
Oklahoma State Cowboys
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule
TCU Horned Frogs
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule
Texas Longhorns
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8
Preview | Schedule
Texas Tech Red Raiders
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule
West Virginia Mountaineers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule
