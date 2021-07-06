College Football News Preseason Win Total Projections For All 130 Teams: Preview 2021

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

College Football News Preseason Win Total Projections For All 130 Teams: Preview 2021

2021 Preview

College Football News Preseason Win Total Projections For All 130 Teams: Preview 2021

By July 5, 2021 9:46 pm

By |

What are the College Football News preseason win total projections for all 130 teams? Where are the potential values?

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

What’s going to happen for all 130 teams this 2021 college football season? The goal here is to get it close to the pin with the win total projections for every team, hoping to be +/-1 after it’s all over.

This isn’t necessarily about how good the teams are – it’s about the schedules, the timing of the games, and how many sure wins, almost certain losses, and 50/50 battles there appear to be.

First, we list all of our win total projections based on the 130 posted team previews, and then come the totals from BetMGM to see where there might be any potential discrepancies one way or the other. You’ll get the idea.

Remember, this is for the regular season only. No College Football Playoff, bowl, or conference championship games are a part of this.

2021 Win Total Projections 
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12
C-USA | IND | MAC | MW
Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
All 130 Team Win Total Projections

ACC 2021 Win Total Projections

ACC Atlantic

Boston College Eagles
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
Preview | Schedule

Clemson Tigers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11.5
Preview | Schedule

Florida State Seminoles
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule

Louisville Cardinals
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule

NC State Wolfpack
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule

Syracuse Orange
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3
Preview | Schedule

Wake Forest Demon Deacons
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule

ACC Coastal

Duke Blue Devils
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
Preview | Schedule

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5
Preview | Schedule

Miami Hurricanes
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
Preview | Schedule

North Carolina Tar Heels
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10
Preview | Schedule

Pitt Panthers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
Preview | Schedule

Virginia Cavaliers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule

Virginia Tech Hokies
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule

2021 Win Total Projections 
AAC | Big Ten | Big 12
C-USA | IND | MAC | MW
Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
All 130 Team Win Total Projections

NEXT: American Athletic Conference 2021 Win Total Projections

, , , , , , , , , , , 2021 Preview, Betting Lines, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home