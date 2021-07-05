College Football News Preseason All-Sun Belt Football Team: Preview 2021

Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the Sun Belt season with the College Football News Preseason All-Sun Belt Team & Top 30 players.

2021 Sun Belt Team Previews

East Appalachian St | Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern | Georgia State | Troy

West Arkansas St | Louisiana | Texas St

South Alabama | ULM

2021 Preseason CFN Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year

QB Grayson McCall, Soph. Coastal Carolina

There are a whole lot of good quarterbacks in the Sun Belt. Louisiana’s Levi Lewis has been around for forever, Arkansas State’s Layne Hatcher might throw for a bazillion yards, South Alabama is getting in transfer Jake Bentley, Georgia Tech transfer James Graham is a perfect fit for Georgia Southern, and Georgia State’s Cornelious Brown is outstanding.

Until Grayson McCall starts to screw up, he’s the guy.

Brilliant in the program’s breakout season, he completed 69% of his throws for close to 2,500 yards and 26 touchdowns with just three picks, and he ran for seven touchdowns. Now he’s a year older, his team is every bit as good, and he should once again be special.

2021 Preseason CFN Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year

LB Carlton Martial, Jr. Troy

Just 5-9 and 210 pounds, he’s not built to be a big linebacker who can do huge things, he’s as pound-for-pound tough as any defender in the Sun Belt. The only player in the conference to averaged ten or more tackles per game – and one of two to average more than nine – he hit everything with 113 stops coming off a 126-tackle season. Just assume 100 more tackles are coming.

