College Football News Preseason All-SEC Football Team: Preview 2021

Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the SEC season with the College Football News Preseason All-SEC Team & Top 30 players.

2021 Preseason CFN SEC Offensive Player of the Year

RB Kevin Harris, Jr. South Carolina

It was impossible to put together the SEC Top 30 Players list – it could’ve been a top 50 list and several great players would’ve been missing – and it’s just as nasty to try coming up with one signature preseason offensive star going into the season.

Texas A&M is loaded with weapons, Georgia will have its share of stars, and of course Alabama will replace the former all-time greats with new ones. For now, going into the season, Harris is the safe call – knowing that another Joe Burrow, or DeVonta Smith, or Mac Jones is right around the corner.

And there’s a chance Harris doesn’t even have to handle all the work with the expected return of MarShawn Lloyd from a knee injury. Even so, the 5-10, 225-pound Harris is a proven star for a team that needs as many reliable parts as it can get.

Harris ran for an SEC-best 114 rushing yards per game with 1,138 yards and 15 scores averaging over six yards per carry, and at least early on under Shane Beamer, he’s going to be the one to work the attack around.

2021 Preseason CFN SEC Defensive Player of the Year

CB Derek Stingley Jr., Soph. LSU

You’re going to probably need to go off of respect and sheer talent when it comes to acknowledging – arguably – the best player in college football this season. The future likely NFL Pro Bowl star might not have a whole lot to do with team after team staying away from him.

Blow off the stats – or the lack of them – going forward. He only made 27 tackles with five broken up passes and no picks last year, and that might be around what he does this season. The better passing teams will go at him once in a while – Eli Ricks is no picnic on the other side – but not often.

