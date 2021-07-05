College Football News Preseason All-Independent Football Team: Preview 2021

Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the Independent season with the College Football News Preseason All-Independent Team & Top 30 players.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews
2021 Independent Team Previews
Army | BYU | Liberty | NMSU
Notre Dame | UConn | UMass
2021 CFN Preseason All-Independent Team
2021 CFN Independent Top 30 Players
2021 Preseason CFN Independent Offensive Player of the Year
QB Malik Willis, Jr. Liberty
The former Auburn Tiger has turned into a superstar and interesting pro prospect for Liberty. He’s not huge, but the 6-1, 215-pounder is one of the nation’s top dual-threat playmakers, throwing for well over 2,000 yards with 20 touchdowns along with 944 rushing yards and 14 scores last season. He’s got everyone around him to do even more.
2021 Preseason CFN Independent Defensive Player of the Year
S Kyle Hamilton, Jr. Notre Dame
Hamilton might not be the best defensive player in college football, but he’s not far off. When it comes to what you want in a next-level safety, here you go – 6-4, 219-pound size, big-time hitting skills, range, and the smarts and instincts to always be in the right position. He’s about to get an even higher profile as the star of a rebuilding Irish team.
2021 CFN Preseason All-Independent Team
2021 CFN Independent Top 30 Players