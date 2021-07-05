College Football News Preseason All-Independent Football Team: Preview 2021

Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the Independent season with the College Football News Preseason All-Independent Team & Top 30 players.

2021 Independent Team Previews

Army | BYU | Liberty | NMSU

Notre Dame | UConn | UMass

2021 Preseason CFN Independent Offensive Player of the Year

QB Malik Willis, Jr. Liberty

The former Auburn Tiger has turned into a superstar and interesting pro prospect for Liberty. He’s not huge, but the 6-1, 215-pounder is one of the nation’s top dual-threat playmakers, throwing for well over 2,000 yards with 20 touchdowns along with 944 rushing yards and 14 scores last season. He’s got everyone around him to do even more.

2021 Preseason CFN Independent Defensive Player of the Year

S Kyle Hamilton, Jr. Notre Dame

Hamilton might not be the best defensive player in college football, but he’s not far off. When it comes to what you want in a next-level safety, here you go – 6-4, 219-pound size, big-time hitting skills, range, and the smarts and instincts to always be in the right position. He’s about to get an even higher profile as the star of a rebuilding Irish team.

