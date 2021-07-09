Big 12 Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

The College Football News Big 12 preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.
Big 12 Preseason Predictions
Big 12 Predicted Finish
1. Oklahoma
T2. Iowa State*
T2. Texas
T4. Oklahoma State
T4. TCU
T6. Kansas State
T6. West Virginia
T8. Baylor
T8. Texas Tech
10. Kansas
*Iowa State predicted to win tie-breaker with Texas for No. 2 spot
Baylor Bears
2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2021 Big 12 Prediction: 3-6
2020: 2-7, Prediction: 6-6
2019: 11-3, Prediction: 7-5
Sept. 4 at Texas State W
Sept. 11 Texas Southern W
Sept. 18 at Kansas W
Sept. 25 Iowa State L
Oct. 2 at Oklahoma State L
Oct. 9 West Virginia W
Oct. 16 BYU W
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 Texas L
Nov. 6 at TCU L
Nov. 13 Oklahoma L
Nov. 20 at Kansas State L
Nov. 27 Texas Tech W
Baylor 2021 Preview
Schedule Analysis
Iowa State Cyclones
2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2021 Big 12 Prediction: 6-3
2020: 9-3, Prediction: 7-5
2019: 7-6, Prediction: 7-5
Sept. 4 Northern Iowa W
Sept. 11 Iowa W
Sept. 18 at UNLV W
Sept. 25 at Baylor W
Oct. 2 Kansas W
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 at Kansas State L
Oct. 23 Oklahoma State W
Oct. 30 at West Virginia W
Nov. 6 Texas W
Nov. 13 at Texas Tech L
Nov. 20 at Oklahoma L
Nov. 27 TCU W
Iowa State 2021 Preview
Schedule Analysis
Kansas Jayhawks
2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2021 Big 12 Prediction: 1-8
2020: 0-9, Prediction: 4-8
2019: 3-9, Prediction: 3-9
Sept. 4 South Dakota W
Sept. 11 at Coastal Carolina L
Sept. 18 Baylor L
Sept. 25 at Duke L
Oct. 2 at Iowa State L
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 Texas Tech L
Oct. 23 Oklahoma L
Oct. 30 at Oklahoma State L
Nov. 6 Kansas State W
Nov. 13 at Texas L
Nov. 20 at TCU L
Nov. 27 West Virginia L
Kansas 2021 Preview
Schedule Analysis
Kansas State Wildcats
2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2021 Big 12 Prediction: 4-5
2020: 4-6, Prediction: 7-5
2019: 8-5, Prediction: 6-6
Sept. 4 Stanford (in Arlington) L
Sept. 11 Southern Illinois W
Sept. 18 Nevada W
Sept. 25 at Oklahoma State L
Oct. 2 Oklahoma L
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 Iowa State W
Oct. 23 at Texas Tech L
Oct. 30 TCU W
Nov. 6 at Kansas L
Nov. 13 West Virginia W
Nov. 20 Baylor W
Nov. 27 at Texas L
Kansas State 2021 Preview
Schedule Analysis
Oklahoma Sooners
2021 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2021 Big 12 Prediction: 8-1
2020: 9-2, Prediction: 10-2
2019: 12-2, Prediction: 11-1
Sept. 4 at Tulane W
Sept. 11 Western Carolina W
Sept. 18 Nebraska W
Sept. 25 West Virginia W
Oct. 2 at Kansas State W
Oct. 9 Texas (in Dallas) W
Oct. 16 TCU W
Oct. 23 at Kansas W
Oct. 30 Texas Tech W
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 13 at Baylor W
Nov. 20 Iowa State W
Nov. 27 at Oklahoma State L
Oklahoma 2021 Preview
Schedule Analysis