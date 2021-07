American Athletic Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

The College Football News American Athletic Conference preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.

American Athletic Preseason Predictions

American Athletic Predicted Finish

T1. Cincinnati

T1. UCF

T3. Houston

T3. Memphis

5. SMU

T6. East Carolina

T6. Houston

T6. Temple

T6. Tulane

T6. Tulsa

T11. Navy

T11. USF

Cincinnati Bearcats

2021 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2021 American Athletic Prediction: 7-1

2018: 11-2 2019: 11-3 2020: 9-1

Sept. 4 Miami University W

Sept. 11 Murray State W

Sept. 18 at Indiana W

Sept. 25 OPEN DATE

Oct. 2 at Notre Dame L

Oct. 8 Temple W

Oct. 16 UCF L

Oct. 23 at Navy W

Oct. 30 at Tulane W

Nov. 6 Tulsa W

Nov. 13 at USF W

Nov. 20 SMU W

Nov. 27 at East Carolina W

Cincinnati 2010 Preview | Schedule

East Carolina Pirates

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2021 American Athletic Prediction: 3-5

2018: 3-9 2019: 4-8 2020: 3-6

Sept. 2 Appalachian State (in Charlotte) L

Sept. 11 South Carolina L

Sept. 18 at Marshall W

Sept. 25 Charleston Southern W

Oct. 2 Tulane W

Oct. 9 at UCF L

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at Houston L

Oct. 30 USF W

Nov. 4 Temple W

Nov. 13 at Memphis L

Nov. 20 at Navy L

Nov. 27 Cincinnati L

ECU 2021 Preview | Schedule

Houston Cougars

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2021 American Athletic Prediction: 5-3

2018: 8-5 2019: 4-8 2020: 3-5

Sept. 4 Texas Tech (in NRG Stadium) L

Sept. 11 at Rice W

Sept. 18 Grambling State W

Sept. 25 Navy W

Oct. 1 at Tulsa W

Oct. 7 at Tulane L

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 East Carolina W

Oct. 30 SMU W

Nov. 6 at USF L

Nov. 13 at Temple L

Nov. 19 Memphis W

Nov. 27 at UConn W

Houston 2021 Preview | Schedule

Memphis Tigers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2021 American Athletic Prediction: 5-3

2018: 8-6 2019: 12-2 2020: 8-3

Sept. 4 Nicholls W

Sept. 11 at Arkansas State W

Sept. 18 Mississippi State L

Sept. 25 UTSA W

Oct. 2 at Temple W

Oct. 9 at Tulsa L

Oct. 14 Navy W

Oct. 22 at UCF L

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 SMU W

Nov. 13 East Carolina W

Nov. 19 at Houston L

Nov. 27 Tulane W

Houston 2021 Preview | Schedule

Navy Midshipmen

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2021 American Athletic Prediction: 2-6

2018: 3-10 2019: 11-2 2020: 3-7

Sept. 4 Marshall W

Sept. 11 Air Force L

Sept. 18 OPEN DATE

Sept. 25 at Houston L

Oct. 2 UCF L

Oct. 9 SMU W

Oct. 14 at Memphis L

Oct. 23 Cincinnati L

Oct. 29 at Tulsa L

Nov. 6 at Notre Dame L

Nov. 13 OPEN DATE

Nov. 20 East Carolina W

Nov. 27 at Temple L

Dec. 4 OPEN DATE

Dec. 11 Army (in East Rutherford) L

Navy 2021 Preview | Schedule

SMU Mustangs

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2021 American Athletic Prediction: 4-4

2018: 5-7 2019: 10-3 2020: 7-3

Sept. 4 Abilene Christian W

Sept. 11 North Texas W

Sept. 18 at Louisiana Tech W

Sept. 25 at TCU L

Oct. 2 USF W

Oct. 9 at Navy L

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 21 Tulane W

Oct. 30 at Houston L

Nov. 6 at Memphis L

Nov. 13 UCF W

Nov. 20 at Cincinnati L

Nov. 27 Tulsa W

SMU 2021 Preview | Schedule

NEXT: American Athletic Predictions: Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UCF, USF