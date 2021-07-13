ACC Preseason Rankings: CFN College Football Preview 2021

The College Football News 2021 ACC preseason rankings along with a quick take on every team.

This is NOT a ranking of where the teams are going to finish. This is based on how good we think the ACC teams are going into the 2021 season.

2021 CFN ACC Preseason Rankings: Atlantic

1. Clemson Tigers

Quick Take: If your concern is the inexperience of QB DJ Uiagalelei and a rotation of top-shelf running back talent to overcome the loss of Travis Etienne, you’re going to be okay. The defense is going to be a killer to make up for any and all concerns on the other side.

2. NC State Wolfpack

Quick Take: This should be among the ACC’s most interesting X factors. The defensive back seven is as strong as any outside of Clemson’s, but the lines on both sides have to terrific. If they are, this is a dangerous team that should do a whole lot of damage.

3. Boston College Eagles

Quick Take: The BC offense was transformed last season and now it should dominate – at least through the air. The ground game is iffy – to be kind – but QB Phil Jurkovec and WR Zay Flowers will put on a show.

4. Louisville Cardinals

Quick Take: The defense has talent and experience to be a whole lot better, and Malik Cunningham should be a difference-making veteran quarterback. It’ll be a bounce-back year, but it’ll still be a grind with a tough slate.

5. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Quick Take: You know exactly what you’re getting. The Demon Deacons will never be outcoached, the offense will be fast and fun, and every game will be a shootout. To sound cliché, it’s the type of team that can beat anyone on the right day, but without the high-end talent to take anyone lightly.

6. Florida State Seminoles

Quick Take: Where are the guys? Where are all the superstar FSU NFL prospects? The linebacking corps will be terrific and the ground game should start to work like it’s supposed to under Mike Norvell, but the O is all about the pop and explosion – that might take a bit.

7. Syracuse Orange

Quick Take: It’s just this simple – can the Orange O line block anyone? It hasn’t been able to do that for a few years, but the skill parts are good enough to make some noise if they get a little time to work.

