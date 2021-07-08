ACC Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

The College Football News ACC preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.
ACC Preseason Predictions: Atlantic
ACC Atlantic Predicted Finish
1. Clemson
2. NC State
T3. Boston College
T3. Louisville
5. Florida State
6. Wake Forest
7. Syracuse
Boston College Eagles
2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020: 6-5, Prediction: 5-6
2019: 6-7, Prediction: 7-5
Sept. 4 Colgate W
Sept. 11 at UMass W
Sept. 18 at Temple W
Sept. 25 Missouri L
Oct. 2 at Clemson L
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 NC State L
Oct. 23 at Louisville L
Oct. 30 at Syracuse W
Nov. 5 Virginia Tech W
Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech L
Nov. 20 Florida State W
Nov. 27 Wake Forest W
Preview | Schedule Analysis
Clemson Tigers
2021 Preseason Prediction: 12-0
2020: 10-2, Prediction: 10-1
2019: 14-1, Prediction: 11-1
Sept. 4 Georgia (in Charlotte) W
Sept. 11 South Carolina State W
Sept. 18 Georgia Tech W
Sept. 25 at NC State W
Oct. 2 Boston College W
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 15 at Syracuse W
Oct. 23 at Pitt W
Oct. 30 Florida State W
Nov. 6 at Louisville W
Nov. 13 UConn W
Nov. 20 Wake Forest W
Nov. 27 at South Carolina W
Preview | Schedule Analysis
Florida State Seminoles
2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2020: 3-6, Prediction: 6-5
2019: 6-7, Prediction: 7-5
Sept. 5 Notre Dame L
Sept. 11 Jacksonville State W
Sept. 18 at Wake Forest L
Sept. 25 Louisville W
Oct. 2 Syracuse W
Oct. 9 at North Carolina L
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 UMass W
Oct. 30 at Clemson L
Nov. 6 NC State W
Nov. 13 Miami L
Nov. 20 at Boston College L
Nov. 27 at Florida L
Preview | Schedule Analysis
Louisville Cardinals
2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020: 4-7, Prediction: 6-5
2019: 8-5, Prediction: 4-8
Sept. 6 Ole Miss (in Atlanta) L
Sept. 11 Eastern Kentucky W
Sept. 17 UCF W
Sept. 25 at Florida State L
Oct. 2 at Wake Forest L
Oct. 9 Virginia W
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 Boston College W
Oct. 30 at NC State L
Nov. 6 Clemson L
Nov. 13 Syracuse W
Nov. 18 at Duke W
Nov. 27 Kentucky L
Preview | Schedule Analysis
NC State Wolfpack
2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2020: 8-4, Prediction: 6-5
2019: 4-8, Prediction: 7-5
Sept. 2 USF W
Sept. 11 at Mississippi State L
Sept. 18 Furman W
Sept. 25 Clemson L
Oct. 2 Louisiana Tech W
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 at Boston College W
Oct. 23 at Miami L
Oct. 30 Louisville W
Nov. 6 at Florida State L
Nov. 13 at Wake Forest W
Nov. 20 Syracuse W
Nov. 26 North Carolina W
Preview | Schedule Analysis
Syracuse Orange
2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8
2020: 1-10, Prediction: 5-6
2019: 5-7, Prediction: 7-5
Sept. 4 at Ohio W
Sept. 11 Rutgers L
Sept. 18 Albany W
Sept. 24 Liberty L
Oct. 2 at Florida State L
Oct. 9 Wake Forest W
Oct. 15 Clemson L
Oct. 23 at Virginia Tech L
Oct. 30 Boston College L
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 13 at Louisville L
Nov. 20 at NC State L
Nov. 27 Pitt W
Preview | Schedule Analysis
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020: 4-5, Prediction: 4-7
2019: 8-4, Prediction: 6-6
Sept. 3 Old Dominion W
Sept. 11 Norfolk State W
Sept. 18 Florida State W
Sept. 24 at Virginia L
Oct. 2 Louisville W
Oct. 9 at Syracuse L
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 at Army W
Oct. 30 Duke W
Nov. 6 at North Carolina* L
Nov. 13 NC State L
Nov. 20 at Clemson L
Nov. 27 at Boston College L
*Not considered an ACC game
Preview | Schedule Analysis