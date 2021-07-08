ACC Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

ACC Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

ACC

ACC Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

By July 7, 2021 9:58 pm

By |

The College Football News ACC preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.

ACC Preseason Predictions: Atlantic

ACC Atlantic Predicted Finish

1. Clemson
2. NC State
T3. Boston College
T3. Louisville
5. Florida State
6. Wake Forest
7. Syracuse

Boston College Eagles

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020: 6-5, Prediction: 5-6
2019: 6-7, Prediction: 7-5

Sept. 4 Colgate W
Sept. 11 at UMass W
Sept. 18 at Temple W
Sept. 25 Missouri  L 
Oct. 2 at Clemson  L 
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 NC State  L 
Oct. 23 at Louisville  L 
Oct. 30 at Syracuse W
Nov. 5 Virginia Tech W
Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech  L 
Nov. 20 Florida State W
Nov. 27 Wake Forest W
Preview | Schedule Analysis

Clemson Tigers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 12-0
2020: 10-2, Prediction: 10-1
2019: 14-1, Prediction: 11-1

Sept. 4 Georgia (in Charlotte) W
Sept. 11 South Carolina State W
Sept. 18 Georgia Tech W
Sept. 25 at NC State W
Oct. 2 Boston College W
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 15 at Syracuse W
Oct. 23 at Pitt W
Oct. 30 Florida State W
Nov. 6 at Louisville W
Nov. 13 UConn W
Nov. 20 Wake Forest W
Nov. 27 at South Carolina W
Preview | Schedule Analysis

Florida State Seminoles

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2020: 3-6, Prediction: 6-5
2019: 6-7, Prediction: 7-5

Sept. 5 Notre Dame  L 
Sept. 11 Jacksonville State W
Sept. 18 at Wake Forest  L 
Sept. 25 Louisville W
Oct. 2 Syracuse W
Oct. 9 at North Carolina  L 
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 UMass W
Oct. 30 at Clemson  L 
Nov. 6 NC State W
Nov. 13 Miami  L 
Nov. 20 at Boston College  L 
Nov. 27 at Florida  L 
Preview | Schedule Analysis

Louisville Cardinals

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020: 4-7, Prediction: 6-5
2019: 8-5, Prediction: 4-8

Sept. 6 Ole Miss (in Atlanta)  L 
Sept. 11 Eastern Kentucky W
Sept. 17 UCF W
Sept. 25 at Florida State  L 
Oct. 2 at Wake Forest  L 
Oct. 9 Virginia W
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 Boston College W
Oct. 30 at NC State  L 
Nov. 6 Clemson  L 
Nov. 13 Syracuse W
Nov. 18 at Duke W
Nov. 27 Kentucky  L 
Preview | Schedule Analysis

NC State Wolfpack

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2020: 8-4, Prediction: 6-5
2019: 4-8, Prediction: 7-5

Sept. 2 USF W
Sept. 11 at Mississippi State  L 
Sept. 18 Furman W
Sept. 25 Clemson  L 
Oct. 2 Louisiana Tech W
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 at Boston College W
Oct. 23 at Miami  L 
Oct. 30 Louisville W
Nov. 6 at Florida State  L 
Nov. 13 at Wake Forest W
Nov. 20 Syracuse W
Nov. 26 North Carolina W
Preview | Schedule Analysis

Syracuse Orange

2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8
2020: 1-10, Prediction: 5-6
2019: 5-7, Prediction: 7-5

Sept. 4 at Ohio W
Sept. 11 Rutgers  L 
Sept. 18 Albany W
Sept. 24 Liberty  L 
Oct. 2 at Florida State  L 
Oct. 9 Wake Forest W
Oct. 15 Clemson  L 
Oct. 23 at Virginia Tech  L 
Oct. 30 Boston College  L 
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 13 at Louisville  L 
Nov. 20 at NC State  L 
Nov. 27 Pitt W
Preview | Schedule Analysis

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020: 4-5, Prediction: 4-7
2019: 8-4, Prediction: 6-6

Sept. 3 Old Dominion W
Sept. 11 Norfolk State W
Sept. 18 Florida State W
Sept. 24 at Virginia  L 
Oct. 2 Louisville W
Oct. 9 at Syracuse  L 
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 at Army W
Oct. 30 Duke W
Nov. 6 at North Carolina*  L 
Nov. 13 NC State  L 
Nov. 20 at Clemson  L 
Nov. 27 at Boston College  L 
*Not considered an ACC game
Preview | Schedule Analysis

NEXT: ACC Preseason Predictions: Coastal

, , , , , , , , , , , 2021 College Football Schedules, 2021 Preview, ACC, ACC, Boston College, CFN, Clemson, College Football Schedules, Duke Football, Fearless Predictions, Features, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, News, North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home