ACC Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

The College Football News ACC preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.

ACC Preseason Predictions: Atlantic

ACC Atlantic Predicted Finish

1. Clemson

2. NC State

T3. Boston College

T3. Louisville

5. Florida State

6. Wake Forest

7. Syracuse

Boston College Eagles

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020: 6-5, Prediction: 5-6

2019: 6-7, Prediction: 7-5

Sept. 4 Colgate W

Sept. 11 at UMass W

Sept. 18 at Temple W

Sept. 25 Missouri L

Oct. 2 at Clemson L

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 NC State L

Oct. 23 at Louisville L

Oct. 30 at Syracuse W

Nov. 5 Virginia Tech W

Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech L

Nov. 20 Florida State W

Nov. 27 Wake Forest W

Clemson Tigers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 12-0

2020: 10-2, Prediction: 10-1

2019: 14-1, Prediction: 11-1

Sept. 4 Georgia (in Charlotte) W

Sept. 11 South Carolina State W

Sept. 18 Georgia Tech W

Sept. 25 at NC State W

Oct. 2 Boston College W

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 15 at Syracuse W

Oct. 23 at Pitt W

Oct. 30 Florida State W

Nov. 6 at Louisville W

Nov. 13 UConn W

Nov. 20 Wake Forest W

Nov. 27 at South Carolina W

Florida State Seminoles

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020: 3-6, Prediction: 6-5

2019: 6-7, Prediction: 7-5

Sept. 5 Notre Dame L

Sept. 11 Jacksonville State W

Sept. 18 at Wake Forest L

Sept. 25 Louisville W

Oct. 2 Syracuse W

Oct. 9 at North Carolina L

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 UMass W

Oct. 30 at Clemson L

Nov. 6 NC State W

Nov. 13 Miami L

Nov. 20 at Boston College L

Nov. 27 at Florida L

Louisville Cardinals

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020: 4-7, Prediction: 6-5

2019: 8-5, Prediction: 4-8

Sept. 6 Ole Miss (in Atlanta) L

Sept. 11 Eastern Kentucky W

Sept. 17 UCF W

Sept. 25 at Florida State L

Oct. 2 at Wake Forest L

Oct. 9 Virginia W

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 Boston College W

Oct. 30 at NC State L

Nov. 6 Clemson L

Nov. 13 Syracuse W

Nov. 18 at Duke W

Nov. 27 Kentucky L

NC State Wolfpack

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020: 8-4, Prediction: 6-5

2019: 4-8, Prediction: 7-5

Sept. 2 USF W

Sept. 11 at Mississippi State L

Sept. 18 Furman W

Sept. 25 Clemson L

Oct. 2 Louisiana Tech W

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 at Boston College W

Oct. 23 at Miami L

Oct. 30 Louisville W

Nov. 6 at Florida State L

Nov. 13 at Wake Forest W

Nov. 20 Syracuse W

Nov. 26 North Carolina W

Syracuse Orange

2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2020: 1-10, Prediction: 5-6

2019: 5-7, Prediction: 7-5

Sept. 4 at Ohio W

Sept. 11 Rutgers L

Sept. 18 Albany W

Sept. 24 Liberty L

Oct. 2 at Florida State L

Oct. 9 Wake Forest W

Oct. 15 Clemson L

Oct. 23 at Virginia Tech L

Oct. 30 Boston College L

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 at Louisville L

Nov. 20 at NC State L

Nov. 27 Pitt W

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020: 4-5, Prediction: 4-7

2019: 8-4, Prediction: 6-6

Sept. 3 Old Dominion W

Sept. 11 Norfolk State W

Sept. 18 Florida State W

Sept. 24 at Virginia L

Oct. 2 Louisville W

Oct. 9 at Syracuse L

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at Army W

Oct. 30 Duke W

Nov. 6 at North Carolina* L

Nov. 13 NC State L

Nov. 20 at Clemson L

Nov. 27 at Boston College L

*Not considered an ACC game

