2021 CFN Preseason All-America Team: Offense

CFN 2021 All-America Wide Receivers

CFN 2021 First Team All-America Wide Receivers

Chris Olave, Sr. Ohio State

Slippery-smooth and explosive, Olave will combine with Garrett Wilson to give the Buckeyes a devastating 1-2 receiving tandem. The 6-1, 188-pound Olave caught 50 passes for 729 yards and seven touchdowns, and now he’s about to get the ball more and hitting more home runs.

Justyn Ross, Jr. Clemson*

There’s an asterisk here for a reason – this is assuming he’ll be able to play.

Still waiting for the all-clear after missing all of last season with a scary spine condition, he’s able to practice, run routes, and do everything but go full-bore. He’ll be ready to roll if and when everything is okay. The 6-4, 205-pound next-level talent is a big-time down field target with 112 catches for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two years.

CFN 2021 Second Team All-America Wide Receivers

Romeo Doubs, Sr. Nevada

There was a stretch through the first half of Nevada’s season when Doubs was arguably the best receiver in college football. The 6-2, 200-pounder averaged over 17 yards per catch with 1,002 yards and nine scores, and now expect more fireworks combining with next-level QB Carson Strong.

John Metchie, Jr. Alabama

Talk about going totally unnoticed, all Metchie did was finish second in receiving for an unstoppable national championship offense with 55 catches for 916 yards and six scores. He might not be another DeVonta Smith, or Jaylen Waddle, or Jerry Jeudy, or Henry Ruggs, but he’s not terribly far off.

CFN 2021 Honorable Mention All-America Wide Receivers

5. Marvin Mims, Soph. Oklahoma

6. Ty Fryfogle, Sr. Indiana

7. Zay Flowers, Jr. Boston College

8. Garrett Wilson, Jr. Ohio State

9. Jalen Tolbert, Jr. South Alabama

10. Jaivon Heiligh, Sr. Coastal Carolina

11. Drake London, Jr. USC

12. Treylon Burks, Jr. Arkansas

13. Ainias Smith, Jr. Texas A&M

Note on Smith … he belongs somewhere in the All-America mix. He’s part receiver and part running back as an all-purpose star for the Aggies.

