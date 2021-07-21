2021 CFN Preseason All-America Team: Offense

Who are the best and brightest stars going into the 2021 season? The CFN Preseason All-America Team – the offense.

They’re among the best offensive players going into the 2021 college football season. After last year with all of the opt-outs and late changes, this year’s CFN All-America Offense should be just a tad more solid, but there might be a few tweaks needed to be made just before the season.

CFN 2021 All-America Quarterbacks

CFN 2021 First Team All-America Quarterback

DJ Uiagalelei, Soph. Clemson

It’s not often you lose a superstar, can’t-miss, No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and simply keep on going.

Uiagalelei has a whole lot to prove, do, and develop before being Trevor Lawrence, but the talent is there, the arm strength is otherworldly, and he should be more than ready to handle the pressure of running a national championship-level team.

In his few games of real work last year – stepping in when Lawrence was out with COVID – Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two scores in the comeback win over Boston College, and when challenged by Notre Dame, he bombed away for 439 yards and two touchdowns with rushing scores in both games.

Yeah, Clemson has another quarterback who can be right up there with Trevor, Deshaun and Tajh.

Clemson Preview | Schedule

CFN 2021 Second Team All-America Quarterback

Spencer Rattler, Soph. Oklahoma

Remember, he had to work his way in the system and didn’t have a few years to get his feet wet in the college game like past quarterbacks under Lincoln Riley – and he was still fantastic.

No, Rattler’s not the runner that Kyler Murray or Jalen Hurts were, and he might not be quite the same passer that Baker Mayfield turned into, but the first homegrown/recruited starting quarterback in the Riley era is about to go ballistic after throwing for over 3,000 yards with 28 touchdowns, seven picks, and with six touchdowns. Oh yeah … he also led the team to a Big 12 championship.

Oklahoma Preview | Schedule

CFN 2021 Honorable Mention All-American Quarterbacks

3. Sam Howell, Jr. North Carolina

4. Kevon Slovis, Jr. USC

5. JT Daniels, Jr. Georgia

6. Desmond Ridder, Sr. Cincinnati

7. Carson Strong, Jr. Nevada

8. Malik Willis, Jr. Liberty

9. Jayden Daniels, Soph. Arizona State

10. Brock Purdy, Sr. Iowa State

11. Dillon Gabriel, Jr. UCF

12. Dustin Crum, Sr. Kent State

2021 CFN All-America Team: Offense

