Western Michigan Broncos: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Western Michigan football season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 4-2 overall, 4-2 in MAC

Head Coach: Tim Lester, 5th year, 24-20

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 97

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 103

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 42

Western Michigan Broncos College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense was a blast and it’ll be every bit as strong again. It finished 16th in the nation overall averaged 480 yards per game and was ninth in scoring as it pumped out 42 points an outing. The ground attack was solid and the downfield passing game was the best in college football, but …

– Top target D’Wayne Eskridge is now a Seattle Seahawk. He averaged over 23 yards per game with eight scores, but 6-4, 185-pound all-star Jaylen Hall returns after averaging 27 yards a pop with seven scores. 5-9 speedster Skyy Moore was second on the team with 25 catches and averaged 16 yards per catch.

The receiving corps has its veteran bomber to keep things going. Kaleb Eleby was terrific in his first year at the helm hitting 65% of his passes with 18 touchdowns and two picks, and he can run a bit, too. No. 2 Nick Kargman is also back.

– The offensive front that was among the best in the nation in pass protection loses Jaylon Moore to the San Francisco 49ers, but it gets back four starters around all-star left guard Mike Caliendo.

The receivers are the stars, but the Broncos have the backs, too. 223-pound junior La’Darius Jefferson ran for a team-high 624 yards and five scores, and 5-9 scooter Sean Tayler added well over six yards per carry. Fellow speedster Jaxson Kincaide is back for his super-senior season after averaging over seven yards per carry and finishing third on the team with 218 yards.

