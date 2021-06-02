Washington Huskies: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Washington season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 3-1 overall, 3-1 in Pac-12

Head Coach: Jimmy Lake, 1st year, 3-1

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 26

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 21

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 27

Washington Huskies College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense was effective in the four games the team had to play in the shortened season, and now it has the pieces in place to take off with nine starters expected back for offensive coordinator John Donovan.

The O didn’t blow up – 403 yards and 30 points were more than fine – but that was sort of by design. The idea was to not screw up, keep things moving, and control games, and it certainly did that. It was great on third downs, turned it over a mere three times, and controlled the clock. Expect more of the same.

– The offensive line is going to be nasty. It was solid for the ground game, but it was brilliant at keeping defenses out of the backfield allowing just one sack and ten tackles for loss on the season. All five starters will be back around All-Pac-12 left tackle Jaxson Kirkland – expect the Huskies to have at least three all-stars up front.

The backs pound away, and they’re going to do it in a rotation with the top four guys expected to be back. Sean McGrew led the way with 5.28 yards per carry with 227 yards and four scores, and 225-pound Kamari Pleasant will get his share of work in more of a powerful role.

– Dylan Morris was able to work his way through the quarterback pack, and now he has a chance to make the program his for the next few years. Washington has been great at bringing in tons of star talent, and then the weeding out process kicks in.

Ethan Garbers left for UCLA and Jacob Sirmon took off for Central Michigan, but Colorado State’s Patrick O’Brien transferred in to provide a push.

Morris, has to earn back his gig after a decent four-game run – he threw for close to 700 yards with four scores and three picks, and he can run a little bit – but it’ll take something big to knock him out.

The depth of the receiving corps got hit hard by the transfer portal. Puka Nacua (BYU) and Ty Jones (Fresno State) were the top two wide receivers, but they’re gone.

On the plus side, Cade Otton is one of the nation’s top tight ends – catching 18 passes for 258 yards and three scores – Terrell Bynum has to step up into a starring receiver role, and Ja’Lynn Polk is coming in from Texas Tech.

