Tulsa Golden Hurricane: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Tulsa season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 6-3 overall, 6-1 in AAC

Head Coach: Philip Montgomery, 7th year, 31-40

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 39

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 94

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 86

Tulsa Golden Hurricane College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense wasn’t along for the ride while the defense dominated, but … it didn’t have to carry things. It was effective, averaging 410 yards and 27 points per game. Turnovers were a problem – more on that later – but there were plenty of positives starting with …

– The offensive line. All five starters are expected back, and all five starters earned All-AAC honors in some way around first-teamer Tyler Smith at left tackle.

It wasn’t a great line in pass protection and it was just okay for the ground game, but with its experience and talent it should be among the best in the league. It has the running backs to block for.

The team gets a huge break with the return of three-year star back Shamari Brooks returning after suffering a knee injury before last year began. He’s a quick back who can tear off yards in chunks, and 224-pound Deneric Prince can pound away for over five yards per pop.

– Who’s going to be under center? Just about everything else is in place for the offense, but QB Zach Smith is gone after throwing for close to 2,000 yards. However, for all of the good things he did, he also threw ten picks. Junior Davis Brin was the No. 2 guy who got in a little work, and senior Seth Boomer is a veteran who can step in.

Keylon Stokes was an all-star target who caught 46 passes for 644 yards and three scores, Josh Johnson caught a team-high six touchdown passes, and JuanCarlos Santana averaged a team-high 16 yards per catch. They’re all back.

