Tulane Green Wave: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Tulane season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Tulane Schedule Analysis

– Tulane Green Wave Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 6-6 overall, 3-5 in AAC

Head Coach: Willie Fritz, 6th year, 29-33 (46-40 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 65

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 79

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 62

Tulane Green Wave College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– You know what you’re getting with the Tulane offense … sort of. Head coach Willie Fritz likes to run the ball – the Green Wave led the AAC in rushing – but this year they’re likely going to try opening it up a little more under new offensive coordinator Chip Long.

The Green Wave backup quarterbacks are – for lack of a less interesting way to put it – green. Keon Howard transferred out, and it’s all underclassmen behind 6-2, 200-pound second-year freshman Michael Pratt.

He hit 55% of his passes for just over 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns with eight picks. He can run – he ran for eight scores – but now that he has a year of experience, he’s ready to start throwing more.

– The top six receivers return, and that includes TE Tyrick James. Duece Watts is a big veteran and Jha’Quan Jackson is a shifty all-around target – both of them made 31 catches and combined for 14 touchdown grabs. Pratt will spread the ball around and take more deep shots.

– The offensive line struggled in pass protection and at keeping defenses out of the backfield, but that’s the cost of doing business on the Tulane offense. The line loses one starter and should be great again for the ground game.

Top rusher Stephon Hudson is done, but Cameron Carroll is a 225-pound tough back who averaged over six yards per carry with 12 scores. Amare Jones left for Georgia Southern, but the addition of Jacob Brumfield from Utah is a big plus.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Tulane Schedule Analysis

NEXT: Tulane Green Wave College Football Preview 2021: Defense